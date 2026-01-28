CIT-U claims 7th win; USPF, Ateneo bounce back

THE Cebu Institute of Technology–University (CIT-U) Baby Wildcats posted a convincing 51–32 victory over the San Carlos School of Cebu (SCSC) Baby Warriors in the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (Cesafi) 15-Under tournament at the Cebu Coliseum on Tuesday, January 27, 2026.

With the win, CIT-U remained perfect, extending its unbeaten run to 7–0 in the nine-team competition.

“Sigurado na mi sa semifinals ug sa twice-to-beat. Kon dili mi mo No. 1, naa mi sa No. 2. Magdepende na lang ni sa resulta sa ubang duwa,” said Baby Wildcats head coach Floyd Taboada.

CIT-U will face the also unbeaten University of the Visayas (UV) Baby Lancers on Saturday, the final day of the elimination round.

The Baby Lancers (6–0), who are also eyeing one of the top two semifinal berths to secure the twice-to-beat advantage, will take on the dangerous Cebu Eastern College (CEC) Dragons on Thursday, January 29.

Meanwhile, the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Baby Panthers bounced back with a 74–33 rout of the Benedicto College (BC) Baby Cheetahs.

The victory kept the Baby Panthers’ semifinal hopes alive with a 4–2 record.

USPF will face the University of San Jose–Recoletos (USJ-R) Baby Jaguars and the CEC Dragons in their final two elimination assignments.

The Dragons, on the other hand, absorbed their second setback after bowing to the Sacred Heart School–Ateneo de Cebu Magis Eaglets, 54–42.

Ateneo improved its record to 4–3. The Magis Eaglets will take on Benedicto College on Thursday, and a win would automatically clinch them a semifinal berth.

CEC’s chances of advancing to the next round remain slim as they are set to face tough opponents.

The Dragons will battle the defending champion UV Baby Lancers on Thursday and the USPF Baby Panthers on Saturday. (JBM)