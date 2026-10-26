CIT-U climbs to third

THE Cebu Institute of Technology-University (CIT-U) Wildcats avenged their first-round loss to defending champion University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers with a 79-64 victory in the second round of the Cesafi Season 26 men’s basketball tournament at the University of San Carlos Gym on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026.

Garry Dave Layaguin led the Wildcats with 19 points and seven rebounds, while John Eimrod Rodulfa added 16 points. Big man Jeshram Baliwan chipped in 11 points and nine rebounds.

CIT-U came out firing, unleashing an 11-2 run early in the game before taking a 41-37 lead at halftime.

UV roared back early in the third quarter, launching a 13-5 run to grab a 50-46 advantage.

Kent Ivo Salarda sparked the Green Lancers with his hot shooting from beyond the arc, while Raul Gentallan and Winston Bingil fueled their fast-break attack.

Salarda finished with 21 points and 11 rebounds, while Bingil contributed 13 points.

However, the Wildcats refused to fold. They tightened their defense and reclaimed the lead to end the third quarter ahead, 55-52.

CIT-U pulled away in the fourth, with Axyl James Casas joining the scoring assault. His three-pointer with 7:51 remaining stretched the Wildcats’ lead to 64-52, putting UV on its heels.

For head coach Felix Belano, the victory was particularly sweet. He said CIT-U had not beaten UV since 2014, when he was still coaching the Green Lancers.

“I’m not sure, but they said the last time CIT-U beat UV was in 2014, when I was still coaching UV,” said Belano, a former Green Lancers player who later played in the PBA.

Belano added that the victory was his first against his former team since taking over the Wildcats last year.

CIT-U also pulled off the upset despite missing one of its key players, Braebon Ali Thompson, who reportedly returned to Mindanao for an important personal matter.

“Much of the credit goes to the players. Our practices have been very intense. We never took it easy because we also wanted to get back at them. Bon [Thompson] is a big part of the team, but that’s basketball. When someone is out, somebody else has to step up and fill his spot,” Belano said.

The victory lifted CIT-U to third place with a 6-4 record, in a tie with the University of San Carlos Warriors. UV remained in second with 7-3, behind league leader Benedicto College Cheetahs, who improved to 9-1.

UCLM nips USPF

In the other collegiate match, newcomer University of Cebu Lapu-Lapu/Mandaue (UCLM) Webmasters eked out a narrow 61-59 victory over the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Panthers.

The Webmasters found just enough of an opening to secure the win and avenge their first-round loss to the Panthers.

Dan Mitchell Ferraren and Revo Lao led UCLM with 13 points and five rebounds apiece, while John Gabriel Giganto added seven points and six rebounds.

Peter John Peteros paced USPF with 17 points, while Christian Deiparine contributed 11 points and seven rebounds.

The tightly contested game was tied eight times, with the lead changing hands twice.

Coach Dondon Hontiveros’ Webmasters held a slim 21-19 lead at the end of the opening quarter, but USPF took control and went into halftime ahead, 35-33.

UCLM fought back in the third quarter to regain the advantage, 48-46, then held on to its slim lead until the final buzzer.

The victory improved UCLM’s record to 3-7, while USPF remained at the bottom of the standings with a 1-9 slate. / JBM