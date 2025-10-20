CIT-U defends resumption of onsite classes, says campus building safe

THE Cebu Institute of Technology-University (CIT-U) main campus in Cebu City has defended its decision to resume onsite classes, citing buildings have been declared safe and that a return to normalcy is necessary for students’ academic progress.

CIT-U Vice President for Academic Affairs Corazon Evangelista-Valencia, in a statement sent to SunStar Cebu on Monday, October 20, 2025, explained the decision to continue in-person classes, attributing it to confirmation from structural engineers that the campus buildings are safe for occupancy.

Valencia added that pushing the first semester into early 2026 would cause significant setbacks for students, especially those planning to graduate in December 2025.

The development follows concerns raised by students and parents in pushing for in-person classes amid ongoing aftershocks, emotional trauma, and safety fears after strong earthquakes and aftershocks struck Cebu.

“We recognize that some may be experiencing fear or trauma, and we aim to help them overcome this trauma by encouraging a return to their normal daily routines,” said Valencia.

“CIT University must strike a healthy balance between safety and students' learning…There is a need to gradually rejoin [the] rest of society in carrying on the never-ending task of nation building,” she added.

Students taking midterm examinations are expected to remain on campus, while teachers are instructed to administer special exams to learners directly affected by the earthquake, with approval from the Student Success Office.

As part of its precautionary measures, the university will display a video on earthquake response on campus television screens to remind students of the correct actions to take when tremors are felt or observed.

CIT-U also conducts earthquake drills twice a year to raise awareness about proper safety protocols during tremors.

“While we cannot guarantee that no further earthquakes will occur in the coming days, we hope that everyone will learn to manage such situations so that life can continue despite the fear of possible tremors that may occur in our area,” said Valencia. (DPC)