CIT-U grads top registered electrical engineers exam

THREE graduates from Cebu Institute of Technology-University in Cebu City excelled in the August 2024 Registered Electrical Engineers Licensure Examination (REELE).

Christopher Regino Brodith Maranga ranked first with a 93.20 percent rating.

Jane Edje Aquino Sayago secured 4th place with a 92.15 percent rating, while John Dale Medallo Quiñones achieved 5th place with a 92.05 percent rating.

The Professional Regulation Commission announced on Thursday, August 29, that out of 3,058 examinees, 1,655 successfully passed the exam.

The board exams were held from August 24 to 25 in Metro Manila, Baguio, Cebu, and Davao.

Here is the list of the top 10 passers.