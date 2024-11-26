CIT-U graduate tops Chemical Engineers Licensure Exam

ENDREK Bernante Delos Santos of Cebu Institute of Technology-University placed sixth in the November 2024 Chemical Engineers Licensure Examination, results showed Tuesday, November 26, 2024.
Delos Santos got a rating of 89.40 percent. He was one of the 688 out of 951 examinees who took the test given by the Board of Chemical Engineering in Metro Manila, Baguio, Cagayan de Oro, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Legazpi, Lucena and Rosales in November this year.
Kenn Rovikk Estacio Logdat of the University of the Philippines Diliman placed first with 90.90 percent, followed by Jeremie John Perigo Venteroso of the University of Mindanao-Davao City with 90.50 percent.
Here's the top 10 list of passers:
See the complete list of successful examinees:
The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) said that starting January 7, 2025, registration for the issuance of Professional Identification Card (ID) and Certificate of Registration will be done online.
It advised the passers to visit its website at www.prc.gov.ph and follow instructions for initial registration.
Those who will register were required to bring a downloaded duly accomplished Oath Form or Panunumpa ng Propesyonal, notice of admission (for identification only), two pieces passport sized pictures (colored with white background and complete name tag), two sets of documentary stamps, and one short brown envelope.
Successful examinees should personally register and sign in the Roster of Registered Professionals, the PRC said. (LMY)