CIT-U graduate tops Chemical Engineers Licensure Exam

The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) said that starting January 7, 2025, registration for the issuance of Professional Identification Card (ID) and Certificate of Registration will be done online.

It advised the passers to visit its website at www.prc.gov.ph and follow instructions for initial registration.

Those who will register were required to bring a downloaded duly accomplished Oath Form or Panunumpa ng Propesyonal, notice of admission (for identification only), two pieces passport sized pictures (colored with white background and complete name tag), two sets of documentary stamps, and one short brown envelope.

Successful examinees should personally register and sign in the Roster of Registered Professionals, the PRC said. (LMY)