CIT-U Jr. Wildcats, UCLM arrange titular showdown

DEFENDING champion Cebu Institute of Technology-University (CIT-U) Junior Wildcats and the University of Cebu Lapu-Lapu/Mandaue (UCLM) stayed on course for a title showdown after disposing of separate rivals in the semifinal round of the 2026 Emil’s Fiesta Cup Pre-Season Invitational on Tuesday, July 28, at the Lipata-Linao Sports Complex in Minglanilla, Cebu.

The Junior Wildcats stamped their class with a 76-60 victory over the University of the Visayas (UV) Baby Lancers, while UCLM rallied from a 16-point deficit to edge sister-school

University of Cebu-Main Campus (UC-Main), 62-59.

With the victories, CIT-U and UCLM arranged a highly anticipated championship clash on Thursday, July 30, while UC-Main and UV will battle for third place.

CIT-U wasted little time asserting its dominance against UV, building a comfortable 45-30 advantage at the half behind its balanced attack and suffocating defense.

The Baby Lancers refused to go away quietly, launching a spirited third-quarter rally that chopped the deficit to just seven points, 57-50, entering the final canto.

But the defending champions answered every challenge as Geoffi Partosa, Ivan Geraldez, Vince Zamora, and Theo Santiago orchestrated a decisive closing run to put the game beyond reach.

Partosa spearheaded the Junior Wildcats with 22 points and seven rebounds to earn Best Player of the Game honors. Zamora chipped in 12 points, while Santiago added 10.

Kirbey Borbon led the Baby Lancers with 15 points and six rebounds, Lean Russel Bano had 13 points, and Jancy Llyco Ventura finished with 12.

The day’s second semifinal provided far more drama.

UC-Main appeared headed for the finals after racing to a commanding 36-20 lead behind the dominant inside play of 6-foot-7 Jade Bialan, who repeatedly punished the UCLM defense in the opening half.

However, the UCLM squad of coach Reggie Licanda gradually turned the tide with relentless defensive pressure and timely baskets that disrupted UC-Main’s offensive rhythm.

UCLM finally erased the deficit and forged a 47-all deadlock at the end of the third quarter, setting the stage for a tense finish.

The fourth period featured several lead changes before UCLM displayed superior composure down the stretch, making crucial plays on both ends of the floor to escape with the narrow three-point victory.

Ace Justin Rojas paced UCLM with 14 points, while Kyle Francis Bayog contributed 10 points, three rebounds, and four steals.

Despite the loss, Bialan delivered a sensational performance for UC-Main, finishing with a monster double-double of 20 points and 20 rebounds. / JBM