CIT-U Juniors crowned champions in CYBL 18-Under Division

THE Cebu Institute of Technology-University (CIT-U) Junior Wildcats captured the championship in the Cebu Youth Basketball League (CYBL) 18-under category after dominating Paref Springdale, 91–74, in the championship game on Thursday, April 30, 2026, at the Magnum Sports Complex in Lahug, Cebu City.

The Junior Wildcats, coached by Axel Rabaya, quickly seized control and even built a 25-point lead early in the contest.

However, the Springdale squad, under coach Jax Bautista, mounted a brief rally to cut the deficit to 76–68 in the final four minutes that threatened the Wildcats, for a while.

But CIT-U's Jay Klarence Obeso and Geoffe Vhon Partosa answered the rally with three successive treys beyond the arc as the Junior Wildcats stretched back to lead.

From there, CIT-U did not allow a breathing room in securing the victory.

Obeso led the Junior Wildcats with 22 points. He also got strong support from Geoffe Vhon Partosa and Maxim Santiago, who delivered 16 points each, while John Paul Desquitado and Florence Lloyd Cawit added 14 and 12 points, respectively.

The Junior Wildcats earned their spot in the finals after upsetting the University of Cebu Lapu-Lapu/Mandaue in the semifinals.

CIT-U’s participation in the CYBL, which featured 13 teams, is also part of their preparation for the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (CESAFI) Season 2026.

The Junior Wildcats placed third in the previous CESAFI season.

Earlier, Rabaya revealed that most of his current players are rookies following the graduation of several members from his previous lineup.

The team this year is composed of Liam Vergara, Bernard Alsola, Kobe Bastatas, Jay Klarence Obeso, John Paul Desquitado, Florence Lloyd Cawit, and Theo Maxim Santiago.

Also part of the squad are Ivan Geraldez, Gabriel James Pablo, Geoffe Van Partosa, Nick Perolino, Francis Angelo Dosdos, Drovic Von Panulaya, Troy Jalin, and Vince Zamora.

Aside from coach Rabaya, the coaching staff includes Vince Zamora, Jason Velez, and Floyd Taboada, along with their newest addition Jojo Teves. (JBM)