CIT-U, Lamac cooperative launch milk feeding program

CIT University (CIT-U), in collaboration with Lamac Multipurpose Cooperative, has launched a milk feeding program to improve the nutrition and well-being of students at Labangon Elementary School and Labangon Bliss Elementary School.

The 90-day initiative strategically utilizes milk from local carabao farmers to address student health and support the local economy.

This program directly supports Sustainable Development Goals 2 (Zero Hunger) and 3 (Good Health and Well-being).

CIT-U, the first private university in Cebu City to launch such a program, demonstrates its commitment to community service.

This initiative integrates with its Community Extension Services program, which includes plastic collection, parental involvement, academic support, sports and overall well-being initiatives.

Inspired by the University of the East’s successful milk feeding project, CIT-U connected with the Philippine Carabao Center to establish the program.

Dr. Karol Mark Yee, executive director of the Second Congressional Education Commission (Edcom 2), emphasized the link between nutrition and early childhood development, a priority for Edcom 2.

CIT-U’s partnership with De La Salle University has guided its focus on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

This milk feeding program aligns with several SDGs, including promoting sustainable agriculture, ensuring responsible consumption and production and fostering collaboration for the goals.

CIT-U and Lamac Multipurpose Cooperative exemplify how institutions can work together to make a significant impact on children and communities.