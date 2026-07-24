CIT-U posts 2nd victory in a row

MINGLANILLA, Cebu — Defending champions Cebu Institute of Technology-University (CIT-U) Junior Wildcats claimed their second straight win after dispatching the Benedicto College Baby Cheetahs, 74–61, in the ongoing 2026 Emil’s Fiesta Cup Inter-High School Invitational basketball tournament at the Lipata-Linao Sports Complex on Thursday, July 23, 2026.

​After a stiff early contest, the Junior Wildcats gradually pulled away, building a game-high 20-point lead, 57–37, on their way to victory.

Jake Ybañez spearheaded CIT-U with 15 points and eight rebounds. Jerome Enderez chipped in 14 points and four rebounds, Geoffe Partosa added 14 notches, while Vince Zamora rounded out the double-digit scorers with 10 points.

​Axel Oropisa led Benedicto College with 14 points, while Rajnish Butaslac and Dexter Iwan contributed 10 points apiece, but their efforts were not enough to stop the well-drilled Junior Wildcats of head coach Axel Rabaya.

​With the win, CIT-U strengthened its position at the top of Bracket A with a 2–0 record, while Benedicto College dropped to 1–1.

​In the other game, the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Baby Panthers pulled off a shocker against the heavily favored University of Cebu (UC) Baby Webmasters, 67–56.

​Michael Flandez delivered 17 points, two assists, two rebounds, and two steals to power the Baby Panthers to their first win in three games.

​Despite the shocking win, the Baby Panthers had already been eliminated from semifinal contention following two consecutive losses. Still, head coach Paul Alelu Flores was pleased with his team’s performance.

​Flores said the tournament provided valuable exposure for his young squad while also revealing areas that need improvement ahead of the Cesafi season.

The Baby Panthers controlled the tempo from the opening tip, using their speed and physical play to counter the taller Baby Webmasters lineup.

​UC mounted a brief rally in the third quarter but faltered down the stretch after committing a string of turnovers.

​It was the tournament debut for the Baby Webmasters, who were led by newly recruited 6-foot-7 center Jade Bialan with 15 points and 10 rebounds. Angel Cayubit added 12 points and 15 rebounds for UC.

​The UC Main squad will take on the Benedicto College Baby Cheetahs (1–1) in its next assignment.

​Aside from Flandez, Lawrence Selim also scored in double figures for USPF with 11 points and four assists. / JBM