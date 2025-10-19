CIT-U students, parents raise safety concerns over return to face-to-face classes

STUDENTS and parents from Cebu Institute of Technology–University’s (CIT-U) main campus in Cebu City have voiced concern over the school’s decision to resume face-to-face classes despite strong earthquakes that struck Cebu, citing ongoing aftershocks, emotional trauma and fears for student safety.

The university announced that classes will resume on campus from October 20 to 26, 2025, after Cebu City engineers declared the buildings structurally sound.

However, many have expressed concern that the psychological impact of the disaster is not being adequately addressed.

Keil Fajardo Retirado, a first-year student at CIT-U, said he strongly opposes the full implementation of in-person classes, citing concerns that earthquakes and their aftershocks are unpredictable and could occur at any time.

Retirado said many students from far-flung areas or provinces have already returned home for safety, and requiring them to return to the city for on-site classes would be impractical.

“The main reason why we students are voicing out and speaking out is because we are very afraid of what could happen during the examination,” Retirado said. “This is not just about our physical safety but also our mental health and well-being — something that must be acknowledged and prioritized.”

Jane (not her real name) said in another interview that she would prefer classes to continue online, similar to other schools.

She said her preference stems from concerns over both the safety and mental health of students, noting that many have been deeply traumatized by the earthquakes.

“The recent earthquakes have understandably left many of us anxious, and it’s not easy to focus on exams when safety still feels uncertain. More than just physical safety, our peace of mind matters too,” she said.

The public advisory posted on Facebook has also drawn comments from parents expressing concern over the safety of in-person classes amid continued aftershocks, following the magnitude 6.9 earthquake and magnitude 5.8 aftershock that struck Cebu on September 30 and October 13, respectively.

Chona Bolotano, a mother from Surigao del Norte, said she worries about her son’s safety. He is enrolled at CIT-U and has been calling after each aftershock to assure his parents that he is safe. She stressed that student safety should remain the top priority amid the continuing aftershocks.

Structural integrity

Cebu City’s Office of the Building Official confirmed that CIT-U’s buildings are safe for occupancy following the magnitude 5.8 aftershock.

“Based on the review of these documents and the findings of the University’s duly engaged structural engineer, the OBO confirmed that the buildings are in proper order and may be safely occupied,” CIT-U said in a statement. “Should there be any official class or work suspension from the local government, the University will comply accordingly.”

According to the university’s advisory, basic education examinations will proceed as scheduled, while college midterm exams will follow their default delivery mode.

Students are instructed to vacate the campus immediately after completing their exams. Graduate school classes will also continue as scheduled.

SunStar Cebu reached out to CIT-U on October 19 for comment regarding the concerns raised by students and parents but had not received a response as of press time.

Considerations

CIT-U, through the Student Success Office, said it will grant leniency to students directly affected by the earthquake, subject to case-by-case evaluation.

Affected students are required to submit documents supporting their situation, while faculty members have been advised to keep open communication with students regarding submission issues.

The university reminded all students and faculty to review its Earthquake Safety and Evacuation Protocols as a precautionary measure. (DPC)