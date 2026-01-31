CIT-U stuns UV at home

THE Cebu Institute of Technology-University (CIT-U) Baby Wildcats officially declared themselves the team to beat in the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi) 15-Under basketball tournament, completing a perfect sweep of the elimination round by taking down the host University of the Visayas (UV) Baby Lancers, 58-44, on Saturday afternoon, Jan. 31, 2026, at latter’s own turf.

The Baby Wildcats showed no signs of intimidation despite playing at the opponents’ turf with a disciplined defense and a relentless transition game. They even dismantled the host team’s rhythm to finish the eliminations with a flawless 8-0 record. The victory secures them the coveted No. 1 seed heading into the semifinal round.

For the UV Baby Lancers, the loss marked a frustrating end to the preliminary phase. Once the frontrunners alongside CIT-U, the Baby Lancers have now suffered two consecutive defeats, stumbling to a 6-2 card. Despite the home-court advantage, UV struggled to find its shooting touch against the stifling Baby Wildcats defense. The loss pushes the Baby Lancers to the No. 2 spot, setting up a more challenging path in the crossover semifinals. / JBM