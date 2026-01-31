CIT-U sweeps Cesafi 15-U; elims; stuns UV at home

THE Cebu Institute of Technology-University (CIT-U) Baby Wildcats officially declared themselves the team to beat in the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc., (CESAFI) 15-U basketball tournament, completing a sweep of the elimination round after beating the host University of the Visayas (UV) Baby Lancers, 58-44, on Saturday afternoon, January 31, 2031, at the UV Gym.

​Entering at the foe's turf, the Baby Wildcats showed no signs of intimidation with a disciplined defense and a relentless transition game to secure a flawless 8-0 card and claimed the no. 1 seed heading into the semifinal round.

​For the UV Baby Lancers, the loss marked a frustrating end to the preliminary phase. Once the frontrunners alongside CIT-U, the Baby Lancers have now suffered two consecutive defeats, stumbling to a 6-2 card.

Despite the home-court advantage, UV struggled to find their shooting touch against the stifling Baby Wildcats defense. (JBM)