CIT-U topnotchers share board exam preparation, challenges, future plans

BEHIND the board examination honors of three Cebu Institute of Technology-University (CIT-U) graduates were months of intensive preparation, doubts about their performance and plans that extend beyond their academic achievements.

Rohan Ardiente topped the October 2026 Electronics Engineer Licensure Examination with a rating of 95.80 percent, while Alliah Mae Ratunil Diginion and Kurt Bhen Mabida Casero placed fourth and eighth, respectively, in the Mining Engineer Licensure Examination, with ratings of 92.95 percent and 91.10 percent.

For Ardiente, the achievement grew from a longstanding interest in mathematics, a determination to improve and a study routine that intensified as the examination approached.

But his journey to CIT-U also included an initial scholarship rejection that nearly sent him to another university.

“I really like improving myself,” Ardiente said.

He explained how mathematics and academic competitions allowed him to measure his progress against other students and see the results of his hard work.

His interest in mathematics began early in college. During the summer before his second year, he had already started studying differential equations by watching YouTube videos, turning the subject into something he enjoyed learning in his free time.

That interest eventually translated into an intensive review routine.

During the first one to two months of his four-month review period, Ardiente studied for two to three hours daily and answered around 500 to 800 practice questions. His daily workload later increased to 1,000 to 1,500 questions, eventually reaching 2,000 to 2,500 questions a day. On one particularly demanding day, he recalled answering about 3,000 questions.

Ardiente also credited his close friends, including fellow high achievers, for inspiring him to keep working hard. Having witnessed their dedication since college, he said their example encouraged him to continue striving toward his own goals.

His journey, however, was not without setbacks.

His mother initially applied for an SM Foundation scholarship on his behalf, but he was rejected after going through the application and interview process. To avoid placing a heavier financial burden on his mother, he enrolled at a state university instead.

A week later, the SM Foundation sent him an acceptance letter after he was included among the waitlisted applicants selected for the scholarship. The acceptance allowed him to enroll at CIT-U, where he continued his engineering studies.

His eventual achievement as the country’s top electronics engineering examinee came despite doubts following the board examination. Ardiente had said he never expected to top the examination, particularly after struggling with questions during the final day.

Mining engineering topnotcher Casero also relied on intensive practice. He used artificial intelligence tools to generate as many as 500 questions daily during the month before the examination, read reference books from cover to cover and sought guidance from mentors and reviewers.

He recalled believing he might have failed after checking his answers following the third day of the examination. Thinking he had made more than 15 mistakes, he said he went through the five stages of grief.

When the results came out, he woke up to numerous congratulatory messages and calls, contacted his group of six friends and then informed his mother.

Diginion, who placed fourth in mining engineering, said she was also taking time to rest after the demanding review period while exploring companies where she could apply.

CIT-U Electronics Engineering department chair Susana Tan said the university recorded a 60 percent passing rate among first-time examinees in the October 2026 Electronics Engineer Licensure Examination, compared with the national passing rate of 47 percent.

The university’s overall passing rate was approximately 46 percent, partly reflecting the performance of repeat examinees, some of whom had graduated years earlier and were already working.

For mining engineering, department coordinator Felix Timbal reported that 249 of 279 examinees passed nationwide.

At CIT-U, all graduates who underwent the university’s review program passed. Of 16 first-time examinees, only one failed, while one of three repeat examinees passed.

Mining Engineering department chair Evangeline Evangelista attributed the graduates’ achievements to three factors: a supportive learning environment, competent faculty and administrators, and motivated students.

She said CIT-U aims to provide an environment where students can develop their abilities and maximize their potential. The university also works to develop competent faculty members and administrators through training and leadership development.

However, Evangelista emphasized that institutional support would not be enough without students who were motivated to learn and work hard.

She also highlighted the university’s efforts to encourage students to join competitions inside and outside the institution, including regional and national contests. Among these is the “Mathematician of the Year” competition, which students can participate in beginning in their first year.

Evangelista said the competition helps students develop competitiveness and critical-thinking skills early in their college years. She noted that the topnotchers’ experiences with such activities began during their first and second years, helping prepare them for later academic challenges.

After weeks of preparation, Ardiente said he planned to rest before exploring the different fields of electronics engineering.

Although he had already received job offers, he intended to begin building his career in January 2027 after identifying which area best matched his interests.

Casero hopes to work in government and help improve the lives of communities. Diginion, meanwhile, wants to find a company whose principles align with hers before eventually returning to the academe after gaining professional experience, potentially in about 10 years.

CIT-U said it has produced 98 board examination first placers and 792 topnotchers across licensure examinations. (CAV)