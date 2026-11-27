THE Cebu Institute of Technology-University (CIT-U) Wildcats look to solidify their hold on a Final Four berth, while the University of Cebu-Main (UCMN) Webmasters fight to keep their semifinals hopes alive when they collide at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026, in the main event of a six-game Cesafi Season 2 basketball bill at the Cebu Coliseum.

Currently sitting third with an 8-4 win-loss record, the CIT-U Wildcats, under the mentorship of former PBA mainstay Felix “Donbel” Belano, aim to clinch a berth in the next round.

Meanwhile, the sixth-running UCMN Webmasters (6-6), who have finished as runners-up for the past four years, desperately need a victory to improve their standing and stay in contention for a shrinking number of semifinal spots.

Despite their slim chances of making it to the next round, UC coach Kern Sesante remains optimistic about his wards.

In the other collegiate matchup, the Benedicto College (BC) Cheetahs (11-2) take on the University of Cebu Lapu-Lapu/Mandaue (UCLM) Webmasters (3-10) at 3:30 p.m.

The high school division, on the other hand, features a clash of powerhouses at 2 p.m. between the Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) Magis Eagles (10-0) and the UCLM Baby Webmasters (9-1).

While both squads have already secured their Final Four slots, the Magis Eagles and the Baby Webmasters will battle for the coveted twice-to-beat advantage heading into the semifinals.

Opening the afternoon matchups is the 12:30 p.m. encounter of the UC Baby Webmasters (7-4) against the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Baby Panthers (5-5).

The day’s action tips off with the 15-Under knockout match between the CIT-U Junior Wildcats and the USPF Baby Panthers at 8:30 a.m., followed by the 10:30 a.m. showdown pitting the University of the Visayas (UV) Baby Lancers (7-4) against the Don Bosco Technical College (DBTC) Greywolves (1-8). / JBM