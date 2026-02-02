CIT-U, UV to battle for CESAFI 15-Under title

THE Cebu Institute of Technology-University (CIT-U) Baby Wildcats and the University of the Visayas (UV) Baby Lancers set up a title showdown in the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (CESAFI) 15-Under basketball tournament.

Both teams earned their spots after winning their semifinal games on Sunday, Feb. 1, 2026, at the UV Gym.

CIT-U reached the finals first after beating the Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) Magis Eaglets, 50-48, in a very close game.

The match was tight from start to finish, with both teams taking turns in the lead. The crowd stayed excited until the final buzzer.

Jay Clarence Obeso led the Baby Wildcats with 10 points, while Mark Ivan Heraldez added nine points to help seal the win.

Sean Rafael Conopio scored a game-high 18 points for the Magis Eaglets despite the loss.

In the second game, defending champion UV Baby Lancers defeated the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Baby Panthers, 43-42, in another close contest.

Kean Gonzales led UV with 10 points.

Game 1 of the best-of-three finals series was already being played as of press time Monday. / JBM