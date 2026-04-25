Citadel returns with all episodes on Prime Video on May 6

CITADEL is set to return with all seven episodes premiering on May 6, 2026, exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories.

The spy thriller follows Mason Kane (Richard Madden), Nadia Sinh (Priyanka Chopra Jonas) and Bernard Orlick (Stanley Tucci), elite operatives of a once-powerful agency destroyed by a global syndicate.

As a new threat emerges, the trio reunites to recruit new operatives and stop a conspiracy that could reshape the world.

Returning cast members include Lesley Manville and Ashleigh Cummings, alongside new additions such as Jack Reynor, Matt Berry and Lina El Arabi. / PR