City administrator steps aside amid procurement complaints

CEBU City Administrator Albert Tan has voluntarily stepped aside from his post and as chairman of the bids and awards committee (BAC) to allow Mayor Nestor Archival to investigate complaints involving the City’s procurement system.

Kenneth Siasar, the mayor’s chief of staff, said the mayor’s office received concerns from suppliers regarding the procurement process being implemented by the BAC.

The investigation stemmed from allegations regarding the selective release of bidding documents, with some suppliers claiming they were not granted equal access to the materials.

Voluntary leave

Archival decided to conduct a thorough investigation into the issues, prompting Tan to submit a letter stepping aside from his posts. Siasar said Tan made the move to allow the inquiry to proceed and to clear his name alongside the current administration.

“It’s not a resignation letter,” Siasar said to clarify the nature of the correspondence.

Tan is currently on leave while the investigation proceeds. Siasar noted it remains uncertain whether the official will return to his positions because it depends on the inquiry’s outcome.

“Whatever it is, the outcome of the investigation is the prerogative of the mayor, either to bring him back or to continue with the current status,” Siasar said.

Acting administrator

City Attorney Briccio Joseph Boholst has been designated acting city administrator effective Sept. 18 while retaining his position as the City’s chief legal officer.

Archival’s memorandum cited the exigency of public service in directing Boholst to perform the functions of the Office of the City Administrator. Boholst is authorized to approve financial documents up to P5 million, sign employees’ electronic daily time records and perform other administrative duties.

The document clarified that Tan was neither removed nor terminated, adding that the acting designation will remain in effect until revoked, amended or superseded by the mayor.

Election ban

Siasar explained the temporary arrangement was necessary because of the election ban, requiring someone to assume the administrator’s functions while Tan is away.

He clarified that Tan’s move is not a self-suspension but a measure by the Cebu City Government to maintain continuous operations during the vacancy.

When asked if the move could be considered a graceful exit, Siasar acknowledged it could be viewed that way but emphasized the investigation is still ongoing.

Due process

The administration is giving Tan and other concerned officials the opportunity to undergo due process before making any final decisions.

Siasar noted the mayor could have immediately terminated an official following a complaint, but the administration chose to let the investigation take its course first.

“If there is a complaint, if there is a concern, the mayor has the reason to terminate right away, whoever we are in the City Government,” Siasar said.

The duration of Tan’s leave and the timeline for the probe remain undisclosed, with his potential return depending entirely on the investigation results and the mayor’s prerogative. / CAV