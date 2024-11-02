City backs public cemetery upkeep, mulls crematorium

THE Cebu City Government, while not directly managing public cemeteries, has pledged support to help ensure that these facilities are well-maintained, according to Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia.

He also said the City may consider the establishment of a crematorium if there is a need for it.

In a phone interview on Friday, Nov. 1, 2024, Garcia said public cemeteries in Cebu City are generally maintained by local churches, with local government units (LGUs) playing no official role in their upkeep.

However, Garcia said the City Government is prepared to extend assistance to cemetery administrators when needed.

When asked if the City had plans to develop a new cemetery, Garcia said the idea has not been a focus for city officials.

“Well, for the longest time, we really had not looked into the need for another cemetery,” he said.

Garcia also expressed concern regarding cemeteries reportedly donated during the administration of the late Mayor Edgardo Labella.

He highlighted two specific sites — the cemetery in Barangay Guba, intended for the Muslim community, and another in Barangay Kalunasan — that remain unused for reasons he did not specify.

Crematorium

Garcia said that when he traveled to Makati City, he learned of a cremation facility handled by the LGU and a private firm through a joint venture agreement.

“Maybe, I would consider if there is really a need for one,” he said.

He said cremation is cost-efficient, while acknowledging that many prefer the traditional burial practice.

“I think it is more cost-efficient and more effective. You will give the people an option if they can cremate their loved ones,” he said.

When asked how many cemeteries are government-owned and how many are private, Garcia could not specify.

Cebu City is home to several cemeteries, including the Carreta Cemetery, Calamba Cemetery, Cebu Memorial Park, Cebu Chinese Cemetery, Queen City Garden and Pardo Community Cemetery, among others. / JPS