City, BSP agree to build 1,400-capacity hall

CEBU City will build a two-level Jamboree Hall capable of accommodating at least 1,400 people at the Boy Scouts of the Philippines (BSP) Capitol Hills Scout Camp in Barangay Lahug under a newly signed agreement with the scouting organization.

The project forms part of a proposed P400-million to P500-million redevelopment of the 20-hectare camp, although funding and a construction timeline for the hall have yet to be specified.

Mayor Nestor Archival and BSP national president Emilio Aquino signed a memorandum of agreement (MOA) on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2026, formalizing the partnership.

The proposed hall will occupy a 1,000-square-meter site within the camp, with a total floor area estimated at 1,240 square meters.

It will include a main hall with a capacity of at least 1,400 people, a raised stage, function rooms and support facilities.

The building’s design also calls for natural ventilation, accessibility features, rainwater collection and provisions for future solar panel installation.

The facility will serve as a venue for scouting activities, leadership training, camps and other youth development programs.

Broader redevelopment

The agreement advances the City’s plan to rehabilitate Capitol Hills Scout Camp, where several existing buildings were found to be in disrepair.

In July, Archival proposed spending P400 million to P500 million to redevelop the property, including the construction of a Jamboree Hall, activity grounds, a perimeter fence and other facilities.

Archival said the partnership would provide scouts with a dedicated venue to develop leadership, discipline, teamwork and community service.

Aquino welcomed the agreement, saying the facility would help young people develop their potential through scouting.

Archival also hopes the rehabilitation will eventually position Cebu City to host national scouting events and bid for an international jamboree.

The signing was attended by Councilor Edgardo “Jaypee” Labella II, BSP national and regional officials, representatives of the Department of Education-Cebu City Division and other stakeholders. / CAV