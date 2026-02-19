City, CCLEX revive P3B ramp talks

DISCUSSIONS are officially back underway to complete the long-delayed Guadalupe ramp of the Cebu-Cordova Link Expressway (CCLEX), a project seen as a vital “missing link” in solving South Road Properties (SRP) traffic congestion.

Cebu City Mayor Nestor Archival confirmed the development following the first CCLEX Bridge Management Board Meeting of 2026. The meeting was attended by CCLEX President Allan Alfon and Cordova Mayor Cesar “Didoy” Suan.

Traffic Decongestion

The proposed ramp, estimated to cost P3 billion — to be funded by CCLEX — is designed to connect the main bridge directly to V. Rama Avenue and extend toward Barangay Guadalupe.

“This will significantly help decongest traffic going into the SRP,” Archival explained. “Those coming from V. Rama going to Mactan can proceed directly to the bridge. At the same time, those from Mactan bound for Guadalupe or other city areas won’t need to pass through SRP.”

Currently, motorists must navigate the heavily congested SRP coastal road to access the expressway. The new alignment would allow a direct bypass for residents in the city’s inner districts.

The Roadblocks: Right-of-Way and Relocation

Initially proposed during the administration of former mayor Michael Rama, the project stalled due to complex right-of-way (ROW) issues. Several informal settler families reside along the riverbanks and government-owned land earmarked for the ramp.

To break the deadlock, Archival announced the formation of a Technical Working Group (TWG) composed of city officials and CCLEX management.

“The challenge now is the social impact. We have people on government property, along the creek, and within the South Road Infrastructure (SRI) area,” Archival said. “The TWG will determine the proper handling and relocation of these affected residents before we finalize a construction timeline.”

Maintenance and Safety Standards

Beyond the ramp extension, the board reviewed the 2025 Operations and Maintenance Report. This included an assessment of the International Roughness Index (IRI)—a standard used to measure pavement smoothness—to ensure the 8.9-kilometer bridge remains at peak safety levels.

The board also discussed:

Toll Adjustments: Reviewing current rates against operational costs.

Enforcement: Strengthening the deputization of Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO) personnel within CCLEX boundaries.

Event Guidelines: Standardizing safety protocols for major events like international marathons.

While no start date has been set for the Guadalupe ramp, the formation of the TWG marks the most significant progress for the extension in over two years. / CAV