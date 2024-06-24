City Central faces Palaro prep woes

THE track oval at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC) is scheduled for a blessing and ceremonial pre-opening on Thursday, June 27, 2024, yet an adjacent school which will serve as a billeting quarter faces challenges in its preparations for Palarong Pambansa 2024.

Cebu City Central High School head Neil Adrian Angtud, in an interview on Monday, said the school was told ahead of time that it would serve as one of the billeting venues for the national sporting event; however, after accommodating fire victims from Sambag 1 and Sambag 2, their preparations were hampered.

“We were not included in the Central Visayas Regional Athletic Association Meet (Cviraa) because our school was chosen as an evacuation center during the times when Sambag 1 and Sambag 2 were hit by fire. So, our school was not ready because we had to house fire victims,” said Angtud in an interview on Monday, June 24.

Cviraa events happened on May 4-9, while the school had to serve as shelter for displaced fire victims in the two barangays from April 8 to May 4.

The selection of a billeting venue for the 2024 Cviraa served as preparations for schools to host Palaro delegates.

Angtud said they are still 85 percent ready as of Monday, June 24.

This year’s Palarong Pambansa will begin on July 6 and end on July 17; Palaro delegates are set to arrive in Cebu City between July 1-5.

The Cebu City Central School, which has around 26 rooms, will accommodate around 60 personnel.

The school will be housing the National Academy of Sports, an organization tasked to scout potential athletes to represent the country in international competitions and to assess the newly added sporting events. It will also serve as a storage room for the sports materials used.

Angtud said that even after the 200 families vacated the school, they were still unable to fully resume with its preparations because classes continued until May 30.

The school received a P200,000 budget from the City for the purchase of 24 CCTV cameras, paints, ceiling fans and water pumps.

Even though the Local School Board provided two 500 cubic meter tanks, Angtud is concerned about the capacity of their water pump to adequately supply water to personnel in the second and third-floor rooms.

He is also worried about the rainwater accumulating on their school grounds.

He, however, said the school will be 95 percent ready by Friday.

‘Enough water’

Meanwhile, Cebu City Acting Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia has assured that there will be enough water supply during the hosting of the Palarong Pambansa 2024.

Garcia visited Tisa Elementary School on Monday, which will accommodate over 800 athletes and coaches from Region 12, or SOCCSKSARGEN.

During the interview, Garcia said there would be no problems regarding the supply of water, particularly in Tisa. He said disaster units for each barangay, especially those with fire trucks, will supply water during the Palaro.

“We also have MCWD (Metropolitan Cebu Water District) who have already pledged their support when it comes to the supply of water. So, sa tubig wala tay problema (So, when it comes to water supply, we should not have a problem),” Garcia said.In a phone interview on Monday, MCWD spokesperson Minerva Gerodias said MCWD has nine delivery trucks that are on standby, ready to deliver water if needed.

She said the volume of water required is unpredictable and will be addressed on a per-need basis. She added that some billeting quarters are already connected to MCWD, and most of these schools also have their own deep wells.

Tisa Elementary School is currently installing a deep well within its premises.

Meanwhile, Department of Education Assistant Superintendent for Cebu City Division Dr. Adolf Aguilar, in a separate interview, said they are in the final stages of preparing the billeting quarters.

Aguilar said the beds, chairs, and tables for the quarters have been delivered, and they are now in the process of arranging everything.

He said by the time teachers will report in July, there will be more personnel that will help in finalizing the preparations. / CDF, AML