City considers other IDs for senior financial aid

CEBU City Mayor Nestor Archival is open to reviewing the identification requirements under Executive Order 077, which governs the distribution of financial assistance to senior citizens, following concerns over strict rules for beneficiaries.

In an interview, Archival said the City Government would consider allowing alternative documents for senior citizens who lost their original Office of the Senior Citizens Affairs (Osca) identification cards.

“We will look into that,” Archival said when asked if beneficiaries could present a photocopy of their Osca card along with another valid government-issued ID.

However, Archival stressed that any changes must comply with existing laws and accountability rules. He said officials must ensure that adjustments remain legally defensible.

The mayor’s statement followed a privilege speech by Councilor Pastor “Jun” Alcover Jr., chairman of the City Council committee on senior citizen affairs, who urged City Hall to adopt a more flexible approach in implementing EO 077.

Alcover asked Archival to reconsider the requirement that beneficiaries present their original Osca IDs when claiming assistance, noting that some elderly residents may have lost or damaged their cards.

He suggested allowing alternative documents such as other government-issued IDs, barangay certifications, or Osca certifications for those unable to present their original cards.

EO 077, signed by Archival on June 3, 2026, restored the quarterly senior citizen assistance program and updated claiming guidelines. Qualified senior citizens will receive P3,000 every quarter, or P1,000 monthly.

Under the current rules, beneficiaries must personally claim the assistance and present their original Osca IDs. Photocopies and scanned copies are not accepted. Those who lost their IDs must secure replacements or Osca certifications before claiming.

The order followed earlier discussions on safeguards in distributing senior citizen assistance. Archival previously vetoed an amendment allowing immediate family members to claim benefits for incapacitated seniors, citing risks of fraud and misuse of funds.

The City Legal Office supported the veto, saying stricter validation measures were consistent with accountability requirements.

Despite defending the safeguards, Archival’s latest remarks indicate that City Hall may review the rules to make them more accessible while maintaining compliance. Distribution of second-quarter assistance began on Friday, June 19, under the current guidelines. / CAV