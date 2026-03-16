City considers PUV use of CBRT lanes

CEBU City Mayor Nestor Archival announced on Monday, March 16, 2026, that traffic policies along the new Cebu Bus Rapid Transit (CBRT) routes in the city may be adjusted.

In light of the possible changes, Archival said the city may consider allowing public utility vehicles (PUVs) to use portions of the CBRT lanes, provided this does not interfere with the movement of the buses.

Archival acknowledged that traffic congestion may occur whenever new traffic arrangements or rerouting schemes are introduced.

He said such situations are expected during the early stages of implementation as authorities observe how the system operates on the ground.

The CBRT system, which has not yet been fully turned over to the Cebu City Government, is currently under partial operations (Package 1) and remains under the management of the National Government’s Department of Transportation (DOTr) in coordination with local authorities.

The mayor said the DOTr will determine what adjustments are necessary, as the City Government cannot unilaterally decide on policy changes, including the possible use of CBRT lanes by PUVs.

Archival emphasized that the changes are not meant to inconvenience motorists but to help organize traffic flow and instill discipline among drivers regarding proper routes and designated stops.

Passenger confusion over where CBRT buses can stop emerged as an early challenge when the system began initial operations on Friday, March 13.

Councilor Winston Pepito, chairman of the Committee on Transportation, said many commuters mistakenly believed that the buses could stop anywhere along the route. He clarified that buses only stop at designated CBRT stations or marked bus stops in mixed-traffic areas, adding that better passenger information is needed to address the issue.

Some passengers expressed frustration after missing their stops. However, others who rode the Cibus units from Il Corso to Cebu IT Park said the trip was smooth and relatively fast, particularly in sections with dedicated lanes.

A total of 17 buses were deployed during the initial rollout along the Il Corso–IT Park route.

Pepito said commuters may not yet fully experience the efficiency of a complete BRT system because buses still run in mixed traffic in some sections.

The project has faced years of delays, and while Package 1 is nearly complete, the national government is exploring alternative funding to finish the remaining phases after the World Bank withdrew support for the later packages.

Raquel Arce of the Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO) reported moderate to heavy traffic during the rollout. Traffic was observed near Fuente Osmeña Circle and along N. Bacalso Avenue.

Arce advised motorists that CBRT dedicated lanes are now being implemented along Osmeña Boulevard, from Fuente Osmeña Circle to the Cebu South Bus Terminal.

Motorists are encouraged to take alternative routes whenever possible to avoid inconvenience and help maintain smooth traffic flow.

Arce added that the CCTO will conduct strict monitoring and enforcement along these corridors, warning that motorists who violate the dedicated lane policy will be apprehended.

The CCTO also appealed for public understanding and cooperation as authorities continue efforts to improve the city’s public transportation system. / CAV