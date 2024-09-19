City council approves tax amnesty ordinance

BUSINESS owners, including those who have faced difficulties securing tax clearances due to accumulated taxes, are expected to benefit from a recently passed ordinance in Mandaue City that seeks to provide relief for delinquent taxpayers, which would be implemented by the end of 2024.

City Ordinance 62-2024 or the “Mandaue City Real Property Tax Amnesty,” authored by Councilor Marie Immaline Cortes-Zafra, passed its third reading during the council’s regular session on Monday, Sept. 16, 2024.

The measure waives all penalties, surcharges, and interest on real property taxes accrued before 2024.

The ordinance also proposes canceling tax liabilities for the years before 2019.

The ordinance is a response to the economic challenges faced by property owners, many of whom have struggled to keep up with their tax obligations due to rising inflation.

According to the Philippine Statistics Authority, Mandaue City’s inflation rate jumped from 6.7 percent to 7.4 percent in 2024, contributing to the accumulation of delinquent taxes.

Aim

The amnesty program is intended to ease this burden, allowing taxpayers to settle their dues without the additional weight of penalties.

This initiative aims to support property owners and improve the city’s revenue collection by encouraging delinquent taxpayers to clear their obligations.

The ordinance emphasizes that the primary goal is to clean up the City’s assessment rolls and generate much-needed revenue for government operations.

Exclusion

However, not all properties will be eligible for the program. Properties that have already been auctioned off or are involved in ongoing legal disputes are excluded.

Additionally, payments must be made through cash or manager’s checks. If approved, the tax amnesty will take effect immediately and remain valid until Dec. 31.

City Treasurer Regal Oliva said during the “Istorya ta! A move for good governance and transparency forum” on Thursday, Sept. 19 that this ordinance will help business owners as well, particularly those who have faced difficulties securing tax clearances due to accumulated taxes.

Oliva pointed out that issues with machinery assessments, dating as far back as 2001, have left some businesses with large unpaid taxes, preventing them from obtaining necessary permits.

She noted that in some cases, these problems stemmed from the negligence of previous assessors.

“This isn’t entirely the fault of the taxpayers,” said Oliva, explaining that previous lapses in assessments left some properties with unresolved taxes.

“There were businesses that weren’t able to pay their machinery taxes since 2001, and now they owe a significant amount,” added Oliva, noting that the amnesty would help resolve these issues by condoning penalties, interest, and surcharges for real property taxes before 2019.

Coverage

The ordinance also covers four types of real properties: land, buildings, machinery, and other improvements such as swimming pools and gazebos. According to Oliva, this is a “very business-friendly ordinance” that will help encourage more businesses to operate in Mandaue City.

In 2022, Mandaue was recognized for its efforts to support businesses, and the City is once again a finalist for the top spot in this year’s rankings for the most business-friendly city. The results of the competition will be announced on Monday, Sept. 23.

Oliva stressed the importance of taxpayers to the City’s financial health, describing them as the “lifeblood” of the government.

Without them, she said, “our government would suffer, like a heart attack.” He praised taxpayers who have consistently met their obligations, allowing the city to continue providing services.

Collection

As of the second quarter of 2024, Mandaue City has collected P402 million in real property taxes, and officials expect this to increase to more than P600 million by the end of the year.

In 2023, the City collected P584 million in real property taxes. For business tax collections, the city has already gathered P1 billion as of February 2024, compared to P1.4 billion in total for 2023.

Mandaue City currently has 16,000 registered business establishments, with the majority involved in wholesale and retail, transportation, real estate, and manufacturing.

Of these, 13,494 are micro businesses, 1,677 are small, 409 are medium-sized, and 68 are classified as large businesses. / CAV