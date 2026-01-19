City Council demands urgent release of delayed BPSO pay

SEVERAL Barangay Public Safety Officers (BPSOs) in Cebu City have gone unpaid for nearly three months, prompting the City Council to call for immediate action.

In a resolution filed by Councilor Harold Kendrick Go, the measure emphasized the critical role of BPSOs as frontliners of barangays and the City Government in maintaining peace and order, enforcing local ordinances and ensuring public safety in their communities.

“The service of BPSOs is essential to the safety and well-being of every barangay,” the resolution said.

It noted that BPSOs perform their duties daily, often under difficult conditions, and depend on their honoraria to support their families.

Financial strain

Several BPSOs have reportedly suffered financial hardship due to delayed payments.

In one case, an officer cited the need for immediate medical attention for his child, underscoring the serious human impact of delayed honoraria.

The resolution stressed that the delays are unfair to the officers and could affect morale and overall performance, potentially compromising public safety.

It also pointed out that delays in the release of honoraria run counter to the principles of efficient public service, accountability, and good governance.

Council demands explanation

The resolution noted that the Barangay Affairs Office is responsible for coordinating personnel concerns at the barangay level, while the Office of the City Accountant handles the processing, validation and release of payments for city-funded personnel, including BPSOs.

Go urged the two offices to provide a detailed explanation of the cause or causes of the delay, identify the stage in the process where the holdup occurred, and name the officials responsible for processing and releasing the honoraria.

The resolution requires the offices to submit a written report to the City Council on or before Jan. 30, 2026. The report must include corrective measures and a clear timetable to prevent similar delays.

In addition, the resolution urged the immediate release of pending honoraria on or before Jan. 12, 2026, subject to existing accounting rules and regulations.

Copies of the resolution will be furnished to the Office of Mayor Nestor Archival, the Office of the City Accountant, the Barangay Affairs Office, and all 80 barangays in Cebu City for information and proper action.

Go said the resolution seeks to ensure that BPSOs, who safeguard communities, are not made to wait months for compensation they have earned.

“Our BPSOs are essential in every barangay, and it is our responsibility to ensure they are treated fairly and receive timely payment,” he said.

Delayed honoraria have been a recurring concern in the city, with previous reports of BPSOs experiencing financial strain due to late payments. (CAV)