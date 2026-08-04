City Council holds off on cutting 60 trees for Arcenas housing project after major flooding

THE Cebu City Council has put a hold on a proposal to cut down 60 trees for a new residential development in Barangay Tisa. The decision comes right after recent waist-deep flooding in the area raised strong concerns about how the project might affect the local environment.

City officials ordered new inspections to check the condition of the trees and look at how future construction might impact local drainage.

Flooding concerns drive the decision

During a regular session on Tuesday, Aug. 4, Councilor Joel Garganera moved to defer the approval of the tree-cutting request for the Arcenas Highlands Residences project in Sitio Huya, Barangay Tisa.

"I further move to refer the matter to the Technical Infrastructure Committee (TIC) for an on-site inspection, and to direct Ccenro to conduct a reinspection to verify the current condition and existence of the affected trees," Garganera said.

The motion, seconded by Councilor Harry Eran, was approved without any objection.

The council’s action followed a severe weather event on July 30, when waist-deep flooding hit La Paloma Subdivision in Barangay Tisa. The heavy flooding forced the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office to perform rescue operations for trapped residents.

What caused the water to rise?

Mayor Nestor Archival addressed the issue on Monday, explaining that the recent flooding was caused by water runoff coming from the broader watershed, rather than a single construction site.

However, Archival acknowledged that the city needs to carefully evaluate whether upcoming projects—including the Arcenas Highlands subdivision—could worsen drainage issues and flood risks. This concern prompted the city council to pause the endorsement and request a fresh look at the site.

A breakdown of the affected trees

The Cebu City Environment and Natural Resources Office (Ccenro) originally inspected the site after Arcenas Development Corporation filed its application on March 11, 2026. Ccenro's team measured and evaluated every tree to decide if it should be cut, moved, or protected:

Exotic Trees Recommended for Cutting: Avocado, caimito, six gmelina, iba, two ipil-ipil, lomboy, 11 mahogany, two an-an, mansanitas, five nangka, and neem trees.

Native Trees Selected for Earth-Balling (Transplanting): Alim, binunga, tagisan-bayawak, and tugas trees.

Heritage Tree Candidate: A massive dita tree measuring 147 centimeters wide and 13 meters tall was recommended for preservation and possible status as a heritage tree due to its environmental value.

Smaller Trees: Inspectors logged 11 smaller trees under 15 centimeters in diameter (including talisay, igyu, and others), recommending they all be safely relocated.

While Ccenro's endorsement packet also included a separate request from DMCI Homes Cebu Office to remove 38 trees along Good Shepherd Road in Barangay Guadalupe, Tuesday’s council discussion focused only on the Arcenas proposal.

What the developer must do next

Arcenas Development Corporation applied to clear the 13,291-square-meter site to build the Arcenas Highlands Residences. The company previously secured a development permit from the City Planning and Development Office on July 18, 2024, along with a certificate of no objection from Barangay Tisa on March 6, which noted the project has an Environmental Compliance Certificate.

However, strict environmental rules remain in place before any trees can be removed:

Tree Replacement Rule: Under Cebu City Ordinance 2623, the developer must donate 100 indigenous saplings for every single tree cut before work begins.

Relocation Plan: The developer must name official relocation sites for all earth-balled trees and coordinate directly with Ccenro.

Permits Required: No tree-cutting can take place without a formal City Council resolution and an official permit from the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR).

What happens now?

For now, the project remains paused while the Technical Infrastructure Committee and Ccenro complete their fresh on-site inspections. The City Council will review the new findings to ensure community safety and environmental protection before deciding whether to let the tree-cutting proceed. Cherry Ann Virador