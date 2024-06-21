City council oks on first reading hazard pay ordinance for disaster personnel

PERSONNEL of the Mandaue City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (MCDRRMO) will soon receive a hazard duty pay allowance as part of fair compensation, should the proposed ordinance granting such secure city council approval.

On Thursday, June 20, 2024, the Mandaue City Council approved, on its first reading, an ordinance proposed by Councilor Jennifer Del Mar. This ordinance grants hazard duty pay allowance to Mandaue CDRRMO personnel and allocates funds for this purpose.

This measure serves as a protective measure to ensure the sustainability of these personnel within the workforce.

If the proposed ordinance gets final approval, qualified CDRRMO personnel will receive 10 percent of their regular salary to be disbursed on the 30th day of each month. The implementation will take place in the first month of 2025.

Del Mar said the funds for the hazard pay allowance will be taken from the City budget, within the limits of personal services, “subject further to the enactment of an ordinance of the city council for the purpose.”

“Next year pa ni ma implement, but we are doing our best na approve siya within this year,” said Del Mar.

The proposed ordinance will apply to all regular and detailed at-risk personnel of MCDRRMO who are engaged in activities related to Disaster Risk Reduction and Management, which expose them to significant danger, occupational risks, life-threatening situations, and physical hardships, whether in daily operations, disaster response, or post-disaster activities.

The City has 41 regular personnel qualified for the proposed hazard pay.

Personnel already receiving similar compensation under national law or relevant legal guidelines are excluded from this coverage and will not be eligible for Hazard Duty Pay Allowance.

These include employees from national agencies assigned to Mandaue CDRRMO, such as the Philippine National Police and Bureau of Fire Protection, due to the hazard pay they receive, as well as other personnel receiving hazard pay under specific administrative guidelines or related legislation.

“Sa panahon karun importante kaayo ang first responder, unsaon man nato sila pag encourage knowing that they are risking their life, so Mandaue City would like to give what they truly deserve,” said del Mar.

(In today’s time, first responders are very important. How do we encourage them knowing that they are risking their lives? So, Mandaue City would like to give them what they truly deserve.) / CAV