City Council orders review on landfill operator's permit

THE Cebu City Council has ordered a review to determine whether Prime Integrated Waste Solutions (PWS) Cebu could face legal action, including the suspension or revocation of its business permit, after the landfill operator allegedly continued refusing Cebu City’s garbage while accepting waste from private haulers.

During the regular session on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2026, the council unanimously approved motions by Councilor Sisinio Andales directing the City Legal Office (CLO) and the Business Permit and Licensing Office (BPLO) to study the city’s legal options. Councilor Pastor “Jun” Alcover also secured approval of a resolution supporting Mayor Nestor Archival’s initiative to review the company’s continued qualifications to operate in Cebu City.

“Continued refusal to receive city’s waste”

The council’s action came after PWS Cebu reportedly continued IS CONIdeclining to receive Cebu City’s waste despite the Environmental Management Bureau (EMB) 7 allowing limited operations to resume at one landfill cell while rehabilitation of the Binaliw sanitary landfill continues.

According to Andales, the City has been forced to haul its garbage about 60 kilometers to Aloguinsan at an estimated hauling and disposal cost of P3,906 per ton. Until the South Road Properties (SRP) transfer station was ordered closed by the EMB 7, the city’s garbage was first taken there before being transported to the southwestern town.

“The people of Cebu City cry foul. The business permit was issued by the City Government of Cebu, and the facility is located within Cebu City, yet the city itself is deprived of using it while private commercial haulers are allowed,” Andales said.

The council asked the CLO and the BPLO to determine whether legal grounds exist to suspend or revoke PWS’ business permit and examine other legal remedies available to the city.

Legal options under review

Aside from a possible review of the company’s business permit, Alcover urged the CLO to study legal remedies, including the filing of a breach of contract case or seeking a writ for mandamus that could compel PWS to accept Cebu City’s municipal solid waste.

His resolution also backs Archival’s initiative to review whether PWS remains qualified to operate in Cebu City if its continued refusal to receive the city’s waste is found to violate the law, permit conditions, contractual obligations or the public interest.

The measure also encourages the CLO, the BPLO, the Cebu City Environment and Natural Resources Office and other concerned departments to determine the legal, contractual, regulatory and administrative remedies available to protect the City’s interests while ensuring uninterrupted waste management services.

Landfill operations

Andales said the Binaliw sanitary landfill was originally intended to serve as a materials recovery facility before becoming a commercial landfill.

ARN Central Waste Management Inc. began operating the facility in 2019 before management was transferred to PWS Cebu in 2023.

Residents of Barangay Binaliw and nearby communities had long complained of foul odors, alleged water contamination and continuing earthmoving activities before the Jan. 8, 2026, trash slide that killed at least 36 people and injured several others.

Following the incident, EMB 7 ordered the landfill closed. The agency later partially lifted its cease and desist order, allowing one landfill cell to resume limited operations while rehabilitation continues.

Despite the partial reopening, Cebu City’s garbage trucks have remained barred from disposing of waste at the facility, according to Andales.

City Government’s position

Andales said the City’s inability to use the Binaliw landfill has increased waste management costs because garbage must be transported to Aloguinsan.

“Is this not adding insult to injury?” Andales said.

“They are operating a business inside Cebu City without any problem with their business permit, yet they refuse to accept the city’s own garbage even if the city is willing to pay,” he added.

He argued that the landfill operator’s alleged selective acceptance of waste raises questions about transparency and fairness.

Andales also urged Archival to review the conditions attached to PWS Cebu’s business permit, including possible violations of local ordinances, public safety, health, environmental regulations and zoning requirements.

While acknowledging that PWS may argue it has operational control over the landfill, he said the city government should assert its authority under the Local Government Code by invoking the general welfare clause.

“The taxpayers of Cebu City should not be deprioritized and financially paralyzed,” he said.

Other measures proposed

Aside from seeking a legal review, Andales urged the Office of the Mayor and the Solid Waste Crisis Task Force to continue evaluating environmental compliance measures, accelerate barangay-level waste segregation and pursue long-term waste treatment alternatives.

He also pointed to the Department of Environment and Natural Resources’ warning against the continued use of the South Road Properties as a transfer station while the city continues hauling its garbage to Aloguinsan.

As of press time, PWS Cebu had yet to issue a statement. SunStar Cebu sought comment from Kevin Matthew Siason, the company’s commercial manager, but had not received a response. / CAV