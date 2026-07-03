City Council rejects CBRT route for SRP

THE Cebu City Council approved a resolution Friday, July 3, 2026, opposing the Department of Transportation’s (DOTr) plan to prioritize the proposed Cebu Bus Rapid Transit (CBRT) segment serving the South Road Properties (SRP) and calling for the original Bulacao-to-Talamban corridor to be implemented first.

The issue matters because the CBRT is one of Cebu City’s major public transport projects and the order of construction could affect which areas receive service first. The dispute is over whether the DOTr should prioritize the proposed SRP segment, which officials said can be built sooner, or the original Bulacao-to-Talamban corridor, which has higher transport demand but unresolved right-of-way (ROW) issues.

At issue now is how much power the council’s resolution has and whether it can stop the DOTr from giving priority to the SRP segment before unfinished parts of the original route are built.

Council’s action

The council adopted Vice Mayor Tomas Osmeña’s position during a special session, changing the measure from a request for reconsideration into a formal rejection of the proposed alignment.

Councilors Phillip Zafra, Paul Labra II, Michelle Abella-Celona, Sisinio Andales, Alvin Arcilla and Jose Abellanosa voted for the measure. Councilors Pastor “Jun” Alcover Jr. and Harry Eran voted against it.

Councilors Dave Tumulak, Winston Pepito, Mikel Rama and Nice Archival abstained, saying they wanted more time to study the legal implications.

Osmeña, who presided over the session, also voted for the resolution.

The resolution rejects the proposed realignment and affirms the City’s position that the CBRT should follow the original route from Barangay Bulacao in the south to Barangay Talamban in the north.

Route dispute

The DOTr has proposed giving priority to the SRP segment while work on parts of the original Bulacao-to-Talamban corridor remains unfinished.

Osmeña said that would divert the project from its purpose of serving populated residential communities in the city’s northern and southern districts.

“The issue is not how fast. If we allow this to happen, the chances of pursuing the opening up of north and south Cebu are highly jeopardized,” he said.

The SRP, he said, already has road access, while communities such as Mambaling, Basak San Nicolas, Pasil and other southern barangays still lack enough transport connectivity.

Osmeña said public infrastructure should benefit residential communities before commercial districts.

DOTr position

CBRT project manager Norvin Imbong has said the original Bulacao-to-Talamban alignment remains part of the project and has not been abandoned.

He said the SRP segment is being prioritized because it can be implemented before the World Bank-funded project reaches its loan closing deadline in September 2026.

During the council deliberations, Imbong said the SRP corridor requires little to no ROW acquisition, which would allow construction to proceed using the remaining loan proceeds, adding that the original corridor still faces major ROW problems.

According to Imbong, 121 properties are needed for acquisition. Of these, 39 are under negotiated sale, while 82 will require expropriation. He said eight lots have been paid for.

The City Planning and Development Office acknowledged that the Bulacao-to-Talamban corridor has greater transport demand, but said the issue is priority, not cancellation of the original route.

Legal concerns

The council was divided over whether the resolution could affect the DOTr’s next steps. Pepito said the resolution is a statement of the council’s position and does not stop the DOTr from proceeding with the proposed realignment.

The councilor said an action with binding force would require an ordinance, while implementation of the project would depend on the executive department and existing agreements.

“For now, it’s up to the mayor and the executive department,” he said.

Osmeña argued that the wording matters. He said an appeal to the DOTr would leave the National Government free to proceed even if the City opposed the alignment.

“If the City disapproves of the alignment, the DOTr cannot override it,” Osmeña said, describing the amendment as having a “minor but big impact.”

Tumulak questioned whether the amendment was needed, citing a previous council resolution that urged the Office of the President and the World Bank to review and reconsider the proposed realignment. The issue, he said, had already been raised with national authorities and suggested giving the DOTr time to act.

Osmeña disagreed, saying the earlier resolution only asked national agencies to reconsider the proposal, while the amended resolution stated the City’s rejection.

Bulacao-to-Talamban corridor

still part of the alignment

Pepito said he supports completing the original route but also wants the SRP included in the CBRT system, saying the original alignment had not been removed and that the present dispute is over which segment should be built first.

The SRP segment, he said, could be built sooner because roads are already available. Completing the Bulacao-to-Talamban corridor would require ROW acquisition and road widening that could involve demolition of affected structures.

Zafra said the essence of the CBRT is to improve mobility and that land acquisition along the original alignment should remain the City’s priority.

Next steps

The council’s action now states Cebu City’s formal opposition to the proposed CBRT realignment and its preference for the original Bulacao-to-Talamban route.

What remains unresolved is whether the resolution will affect the DOTr’s plan to prioritize the SRP component, or whether the project will proceed under existing approvals and agreements.

Pepito said he would see whether the council’s action would have legal implications on the implementation of the proposed SRP component.

Osmeña said the urban poor population is growing in the northern part of Cebu City because of affordable housing, making it urgent to prioritize the Bulacao-to-Talamban route.

“Why don’t you ask the Cebuanos? Let the Cebuanos vote. Well, they don’t like it,” Osmeña said. / CAV WITH JINELLE SIMBAJON, GERVIE PALUGA, UP CEBU INTERNS