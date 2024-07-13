City Council seeks funding for upland dams

The proposed construction of dams in Cebu City’s upland areas is in need of funding after its budget allocation was defunded.

Councilor Jerry Guardo authored a resolution, which was passed by the Council, requesting Acting Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia on Wednesday, July 10, 2024, to allocate funds for the project. This request follows the defunding of the budget previously allocated for these dams.

Guardo, who also heads the city’s infrastructure committee, noted in his resolution that the Department of Engineering and Public Works (DEPW) had already prepared the program of works and estimates (POWE) for the construction of the dams.

According to a letter from the Planning and Design Division Head of the DEPW, dated June 27, 2024, the budget for the construction of these dams, totaling over P149 million, has been defunded.

“The defunding of the construction of dams in upland areas, amounting to P149,962,027.57, is crucial for the entire Cebu City as this will lead to an increase in flooding, landslides, and damage to government infrastructure and agriculture,” reads a portion of Guardo’s resolution.

SunStar Cebu tried to ask Guardo about the reasons for the defunding, but the councilor said he was unaware of the reasons.

The POWE amount was specifically designed for 13 series sites along the Pulangbato River.

Guardo emphasized the importance of dams in containing water, especially with the increasing probability of La Niña developing between June and August 2024, according to reports from the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration.

In a phone interview on Saturday, July 13, Councilor Guardo said that the DEPW had identified several areas in the mountain barangays of the north district of Cebu City for dam construction. These areas include the Pulangbato, Agsungot, Binaliw, Pit-os, Bacayan, and Talamban rivers.

The proposed dams were recommended as priority projects to adapt to climate change during a meeting at the National Economic and Development Authority, which the Committee on Infrastructure attended.

Guardo said the resolution has already requested funding from the executive department, leaving it to the executive department to identify the funding source. / JPS