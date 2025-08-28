P20/kilo rice rollout delay: Council stalls program anew

FOR the third time, the Cebu City Council has delayed the implementation of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s P20-per-kilo subsidized rice program for beneficiaries in Cebu City, citing fiscal and procedural concerns.

Resolution deferred

The council on Thursday, Aug. 28, voted to defer for one week the approval of a resolution that would have authorized Mayor Nestor Archival to sign a memorandum of agreement (MOA) with the Food Terminal Inc. (FTI). The agreement covers the City Government’s participation in the National Government’s P20 rice program and the “Kadiwa ng Pangulo” initiative.

The special session, which Archival called, lasted about 30 minutes.

These delays were due to concerns over missing documents, clarity on rice quality, quantities, delivery schedules, and the absence of certain authorizations in the agreement.

The first two dates that the rice program discussion was stalled or delayed happened on Aug. 12 and Aug. 19.

Concerns on annexes, budget

Minority Floor Leader Councilor Sisinio Andales questioned the absence of annexes in the draft MOA, such as details on rice quality, weight, and delivery schedules.

Vice Mayor Tomas Osmeña, the presiding officer, said the agreement failed to specify the program’s total budget, who would be authorized to purchase the rice, and how distribution would be monitored.

Alcover, the resolution’s author, said the City had allocated P20 million as counterpart funding. But Osmeña countered that without safeguards, the MOA presented what he called a “formula for corruption” because of monopoly, discretion and lack of transparency.

Debate on purchase orders

Councilor Mikel Rama argued that the MOA merely sets the rice price, while actual procurement would go through separate purchase orders, each subject to council’s approval. Osmeña remained unconvinced.

Councilor Phillip Zafra supported Osmeña’s position and urged Alcover to revise the MOA.

Ad hoc committee formed

Instead of approving the resolution, the council voted to postpone action for another week.

Zafra also moved to form a special ad hoc committee to review the proposed agreement and study similar programs implemented by other local governments.

The committee will be composed of Alcover, Andales, Harry Eran, Nice Archival, and Franklin Ong, along with two representatives from the mayor’s office.

It is expected to submit a report and recommendations within 10 days. / EHP