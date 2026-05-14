City Council to review legality of Carbon Public Market fees

Summary

Councilor Pastor Alcover Jr. called for an investigation into alleged daily vendor collections at Carbon Public Market reaching P420 per person, potentially totaling millions of pesos daily in unauthorized fees.

Alcover questioned the legal basis, authorization, and final destination of these funds, emphasizing that the public market should not be treated as a private revenue source at the vendors' expense.

The Cebu City Council will hold an executive session with stakeholders to review these practices while the main legal case challenging the Carbon redevelopment joint venture agreement remains pending.

CEBU City Councilor Pastor Alcover Jr. has called for a formal investigation into alleged multiple layers of daily collections imposed on vendors inside the Carbon Public Market, warning that the charges could reach millions of pesos daily and strain small traders.

In a privilege speech delivered on Tuesday, May 12, 2026, Alcover said the issue touches on justice, transparency and the protection of small vendors in Carbon, describing the market as a key livelihood hub for thousands of Cebuanos.

He said recent reports and statements attributed to Cebu City Mayor Nestor Archival pointed to alleged vendor payments reaching P420 per day. These charges reportedly include stall rent, utilities and service fees for tents, electricity, water and garbage collection.

Financial burden

Alcover said that if these reported charges are accurate and applied to an estimated 3,000 vendors, total daily collections could reach millions of pesos, potentially translating into hundreds of millions annually.

“Kung tinuod man gani kini, klaro kaayo nga adunay dakong problema nga kinahanglan natong atubangon dayon,” Alcover said.

(If this is indeed true, it is very clear that there is a big problem that we need to face immediately.)

The councilor emphasized that Carbon Public Market is a public asset and should not be treated as a private revenue source, stressing that vendor welfare must remain the central concern amid ongoing redevelopment issues.

Legal challenges

Alcover clarified that he had no participation in the approval of the controversial joint venture agreement (JVA) between the Cebu City Government and Cebu2World Development Inc., noting he was not a member of the City Council at the time of the signing.

The issue comes amid continuing scrutiny of the Carbon redevelopment project, which has faced legal challenges and public concern from vendors and civil society groups. A Regional Trial Court (RTC) earlier denied a petition seeking a temporary restraining order against the JVA implementation, allowing the project to proceed.

The main case challenging the validity of the agreement remains pending and is set for trial on June 24. Despite the court ruling, Alcover said unresolved issues continue to surface on the ground, particularly involving alleged collection practices that require urgent clarification.

Accountability questions

He raised several questions for investigation, including who authorizes the collections, the legal basis for imposing them, the issuance of official receipts and the final destination of the funds.

“Who benefits from these collections?” he asked, warning against the possible exploitation of vendors already struggling with daily livelihood costs.

Alcover also cited concerns raised by Archival, who reportedly flagged that some collections within Carbon could exceed the City Government’s own revenues from market operations. He said that statement should concern every member of the council.

Formal inquiry

The councilor stressed that the investigation should not only focus on vendor organizations but also examine possible lapses in government oversight, permitting, and financial monitoring.

“Walay dapat luwason kung adunay sayop, pribado man o gobyerno,” he said.

(No one should be spared if there is a mistake, whether from the private sector or the government.)

He moved for an executive session involving key stakeholders, including city offices, vendor groups and market authorities, to examine the legality of all collections and identify the entities involved. The proposed inquiry will also look into alleged coercive practices tied to market utilities such as weighing scales and tent operations. / CAV