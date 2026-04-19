City councilor requests fast-tracking of ACT Pit-os accreditation

CEBU City Councilor Winston Pepito has formally requested the Cebu City Scholarship Office to expedite the accreditation process of the Asian College of Technology International Educational Foundation (ACTIEF) Pit-os Campus, including the immediate conduct of a required site inspection.

In a letter dated April 17, 2026, addressed to Scholarship Office Executive Director Shirly Otadoy, Pepito emphasized that one of the remaining requirements for ACTIEF Pit-os’ accreditation, the site inspection, has yet to be completed.

Pepito urged the office to schedule the inspection at the soonest possible time, stressing that completing this requirement is crucial for the approval of a proposed memorandum of agreement (MOA) between the Cebu City Government and ACTIEF.

“The immediate completion of this requirement is crucial,” Pepito wrote

He noted that the accreditation directly affects and benefits student scholars.

He also expressed readiness to assist in coordinating efforts to speed up the process, citing the welfare and best interests of students as a priority.

The request comes days after the Cebu City Council rejected, in an 8–7 vote, a resolution that would have allowed ACTIEF Pit-os Campus to participate in the city’s scholarship program.

The proposed agreement, authored by Councilor Alvin Arcilla, aimed to expand access to tertiary education for students in upland barangays by providing up to P10,000 per semester in financial assistance, along with transportation support.

However, the majority bloc voted against the measure, citing concerns over compliance requirements, accreditation procedures, conflict of interest, and student welfare provisions.

On the other hand, Arcilla maintained that the concerns raised were vague and not clearly supported by specific documentation, arguing that the inclusion of the Pit-os campus would benefit more than 1,600 graduating senior high school students from upland areas. (CAV)