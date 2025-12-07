City cracks down on late-night videoke, noisy mufflers

LAPU-LAPU City Mayor Cindi Chan has ordered the strict enforcement of long-standing ordinances on late-night videoke and public drinking after repeated noise complaints in several barangays.

The directive is anchored on a resolution from City Councilor Joseph Pangutangan dated Nov. 19, 2025, which urges the executive department and all barangays to fully enforce existing rules on noise control and public order.

Pangutangan’s resolution also directs the Philippine National Police, the City Traffic Management System, the tourism police and barangay captains to enforce these ordinances.

It also includes implementation of ordinances on maintaining quiet zones around hospitals, churches, schools, and courts, and the regulation on outdoor discos and similar events not exceeding beyond 1 a.m.

There are at least two city laws—City Ordinance 117-2002 and City Ordinance 226—prohibiting karaoke, videoke, and similar sound machines from operating beyond 10 p.m.

“Pahugtan nato ang implementasyon sa (We will tighten the implementation of the) ordinance,” Chan wrote on Sunday, Dec. 7, on her Facebook page, adding that the cut-off must be observed “to avoid disturbing neighbors” and ensure that workers and students can rest during night hours.

Report violations

Chan urged residents to report violations to their barangays or dial 911 hotline, which will serve as the primary channel for implementing the ordinances. Much of the enforcement will remain complaint-driven, particularly since noise issues often arise within neighborhood clusters rather than commercial zones.

“Our hope is for residents to have peace and for people to truly get proper rest at the right time,” she added. “No one is exempt from this, including those good singers and bad singers.”

Altered mufflers under crackdown

Aside from late night karaoke, the administration will also implement crackdowns on motorcycles using altered or “bora-bora” mufflers through City Ordinance 13-212-2016 to avoid unnecessary and excessive noise particularly at nighttime.

Installing an inappropriate muffler — such as a 400-cubic-centimeter (cc) muffler on a 150-cc bike — can cause excessive noise.

Penalties include a fine of P1,000 for first offense, P3,000 and possible confiscation of license for second offense, P5,000 plus possible imprisonment and license confiscation for third offense. / DPC