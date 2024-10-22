City dad lauds tcpi for sponsoring college scholars

A CEBU City lawmaker has commended Taiheiyo Cement Philippines Inc. (TCPI) for sponsoring the tertiary education of two scholars who recently graduated.

Councilor Rey Gealon cited the company for giving Earl Cristian Osabel and Ma. Montessa Barnigo “the opportunity to earn their degrees and set them to live a productive life.”

Gealon also commended TCPI for its scholarship program, which began in 2005 for high school and in 2009 for college, highlighting its full coverage of tuition, miscellaneous expenses and a monthly allowance for scholars.”

“This representation fully supports your endeavor of supporting students and giving importance to education and how it can transform lives,” he said in a letter to TCPI president and CEO Yoshihito Izawa.

TCPI selected Osabel and Barnigo as tertiary scholars just as the Covid-19 pandemic started for which the company further aided them with computers and internet connectivity for their online classes.

Osabel, who is from the hinterlands of Bugho, studied BS Management Accounting at University of San Jose-Recoletos and graduated cum laude in 2023.

Barnigo, a resident of Tonggo, took up BS Civil Engineering at the Cebu Institute of Technology-University and is preparing for her licensure examinations.

TCPI hired her as internal control staff under the corporate planning division.