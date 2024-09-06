City eyes declaring public health emergency vs. dengue

THE Cebu City Health Department (CHD) has recommended the declaration of a public health emergency in response to the alarming rise in dengue cases in the city.

In a separate interview on Friday, Sept. 6, 2024, Acting Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia said he is considering the recommendation, as declaring a public health emergency would enhance the local government’s response and efforts to curb the spread of the deadly mosquito-borne disease.

Garcia, during an interview on the sides of a financial aid distribution at the Bliss Labangon Elementary School in Barangay Labangon on Friday, said he has seen a steady rise in the number of dengue cases.

“I am contemplating. Wala pa ha, nga I might (declare) a public health emergency. Unya na na. It might be premature pa kay mag-meeting pa mi ni Dr. Villa,” he said, noting that he will meet with Villa on Friday afternoon to deliberate countermeasures.

Garcia added that when he first monitored the “steady increase,” he immediately tasked the CHD to implement countermeasures, including misting operations in various barangay, installation of insecticide-impregnated curtains, and larvae insecticides to curb the spread of the diseases.

Dengue cases

CHD head Dr. Daisy Villa reported that from January to August 2024, the department recorded eight fatalities from the 597 confirmed dengue cases, marking a significant surge compared to the 27 cases reported throughout 2023, during which no deaths were recorded.

“Dako gyud kaayo kay sa atong na first monitoring kay January to July murag 140 plus ang atong increase (The increase is substantial. In our first monitoring from January to July, we already saw an uptick of over 140 cases),” Villa said.

While Villa emphasized the sharp rise in cases, she clarified that the current situation does not meet the criteria for an outbreak but warrants a public health emergency declaration, especially since other regions are also reporting increasing dengue cases.

Deaths

Of the eight dengue-related deaths recorded this year, Villa said the victims were residents of barangays Buhisan, Cogon Pardo, Lorega, Pardo, Sapangdaku, and Mabolo.

The youngest victim was three years old, while the oldest was 75.

Villa added that another death was reported on Sept. 2, though the CHD is still verifying if dengue was the cause.

Meanwhile, data from the Department of Health in Central Visayas (DOH 7) showed that the region has recorded 15,394 dengue cases and 35 deaths from January to August 2024. Of these, 18 deaths occurred in Cebu.

Cebu Province reported the highest number of deaths in the region, with 14 fatalities, followed by Cebu City with three, and Mandaue City with one, according to a DOH 7 surveillance report as of Aug. 29, 2024.

Bohol Province logged the highest number of dengue cases in the region, with 5,165 cases and 11 deaths.

Cebu Province followed with 4,592 cases, while Negros Oriental recorded 2,695 cases and six deaths. Siquijor, though reporting 637 cases, has had no deaths.

Several major cities in Cebu, including Cebu City, Mandaue City, and Lapu-Lapu City, continue to experience dengue outbreaks. Cebu City alone has reported 1,363 cases and three deaths.

Mandaue City has registered one death and 437 cases while Lapu-Lapu City has had 504 cases but no deaths.

Meanwhile, the report also attached a classification of cases with 8,839 confirmed cases, 5,105 as probable, and 4450 as suspected, with a total of 18,394 cases.

Factors for increase

Villa said among the reasons for the increase in cases was poor clean-up drive against possible egg-laying sites of mosquitoes.

“Na lapse ta ana kay magsige og tawag ang atong katawhan nga manglimpyo pero sa mismo sa ila kay wala nagbuhat,” Villa said.

She urged the public to practice 4S such as “seek early consultation, search and destroy egg-laying sites, self-protection measures, and support fogging or spraying,” in an effort to prevent the spread of the disease.

Villa said the public must specifically target the destruction of possible mosquito-breeding sites, such as stagnant waters, canals, and many more.

She added that to avoid complications that might result in death, the public must not delay and seek medical intervention if one has contracted high fever, as it is the most common symptom of dengue fever. / EHP, CDF