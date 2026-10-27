City eyes P16M in tax auction

THE Cebu City Government is targeting around P16 million in potential tax recovery from the auction of 197 delinquent properties on Oct. 30, including accounts unpaid since the late 1990s.

Cebu City Treasurer Emma Villarete told SunStar Cebu that the number of properties up for auction had dropped from 206 to 197 after some owners settled their unpaid real property taxes.

Villarete said the City could recover around P16 million if all the properties draw bidders, although the actual amount would depend on the auction results.

Some of the delinquencies date back to the late 1990s, Villarete said, but she did not provide a breakdown of the unpaid taxes by property or specify how many accounts had remained unpaid for that long.

The auction starts at 10 a.m. at the Social Hall on the fourth floor of the Legislative Building at Cebu City Hall on M.C. Briones St.

The properties have been issued warrants of levy and are being offered for auction under Section 260 of Republic Act 7160, or the Local Government Code of 1991.

The properties are located in several barangays, including Mambaling, Pit-os, Busay, Apas and Kamputhaw.

City may acquire unsold properties

Properties that fail to attract qualified bidders will be acquired by the City Government, Villarete said.

She said the acquisition of unsold properties would increase the City’s capital assets, although it would not immediately generate cash from the unpaid tax dues.

The treasurer’s office could not provide comparative figures for previous tax-delinquency auctions. Its staff told Villarete that an earlier auction involved only one property, but they could not elaborate on the circumstances.

Prospective bidders are advised to inspect their preferred properties before the auction and verify property records with the City Register of Deeds and the City Assessor’s Office.

Property owners may redeem their properties within one year from the date of sale by paying the delinquent taxes, including interest, penalties, costs incurred up to the time of sale and other applicable expenses.

The complete list of properties up for auction is available in the notice issued by the Treasurer’s Office. / CAV