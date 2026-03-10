City eyes ‘pundo’ for plastic waste

THE Cebu City Government is studying a buyback system for plastic bottles and sachets to incentivize recycling and reduce the city’s mounting garbage volume.

Mayor Nestor Archival announced during a Monday, March 9, 2026, press conference that the proposal would require consumers to pay a small deposit on plastic containers, which is refunded upon the item’s return. He likened the concept to the “pundo” system formerly used for glass soft drink bottles.

“We are now crafting an ordinance similar to what we had before when we bought soft drinks in bottles that carried a deposit,” Archival said.

Under the proposed ordinance, a deposit of 25 to 50 centavos would be added to the price of products like bottled water. Consumers would reclaim this amount at designated collection points, which could include gasoline stations and local businesses.

Archival noted the system would also target single-use shampoo sachets, which are major contributors to local pollution. “Every time you use plastic, you will not easily throw it away because there is a buyback option,” he said.

Beyond the buyback plan, the City is finalizing a memorandum of agreement with a cement manufacturing company to use processed plastic waste in its operations.

“There is a cement company that offered a favor by accepting our waste plastics, especially single-use plastics and sachets,” Archival said.

These initiatives come as the City faces a looming budget crisis in waste management. The annual budget, previously P500 million, could surge to P2 billion due to rising fuel prices and the 61-kilometer haul to a disposal facility in Aloguinsan.

To mitigate these costs, the city is intensifying waste diversion. At Carbon Public Market, approximately 15 tons of biodegradable waste are now diverted daily. The City has also established a shredding facility at the South Road Properties to process organic material, which comprises 60 percent of the city’s total refuse.

The buyback ordinance will undergo further review before being presented to the Cebu City Council. / CAV