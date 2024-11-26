City eyes retention pond in Nasipit

THE Cebu City Government plans to establish a retention pond in Nasipit, Talamban, to address flooding issues in the barangay and its neighboring village, Banilad.

Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia has ordered Danilo Jaque, the City’s new consultant for drainage, flood control, and stormwater management, to help with the conduct of a feasibility study for the project.

Creation of plans

As a first step, the City, with Jaque’s help, will create plans. The City will also seek funding from the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH).

Jaque, in an interview with reporters on Monday, Nov. 25, 2024, said he welcomes his new assignment.

“As a consultant, I am happy that Mayor Garcia has finally recognized the need for somebody to help the City. We have been helping the City for the last three to four years in many different positions,” said Jaque.

He also said the existing retention pond in D’ Family Park in Nasipit, built by the Metropolitan Cebu Water District, was designed to mitigate flooding but now needs upgrades to increase its water-holding capacity.

“Sa ngayon (For now), MCWD, the drainage and mitigation team, together with the DPWH, we are planning to expand that particular detention basin to retain more water, possibly to utilize the water also,” said Jaque.

Retention pond

Jaque, a former technical expert for the City’s Task Force Gubat sa Baha, said they plan to increase the retention pond’s capacity to around 50,000 cubic meters from its current capacity

of 1,000 cubic meters.

Jaque said there was a suggestion to increase the capacity to 200,000 cubic meters, but he said it was already “far too ambitious.”

When asked about the project’s timeframe, Jaque said it would depend on the City and the MCWD since they are responsible for preparing the plan.

Garcia said he chose Jaque as the City’s consultant because he has experience with flood control structures for different private developers.

He said that in 2016, Jaque was part of the technical working group for the Metro Cebu Integrated Flood Control and Drainage System Master Plan, which the DPWH funded.

For his part, Faustino de la Cruz Jr., DPWH maintenance division chief, said in a separate interview on Monday that they will wait for the LGU to finalize the concept of the retention pond.

De la Cruz said that aside from the technical assistance the DPWH can give, they will look for ways the department can help fund the project.

He added that the good thing about establishing a retention pond is that it will lessen the excessive water flow through the river mainstreams. / JPS