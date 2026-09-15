City faces waste crisis after 4 failed biddings

CEBU City is considering using the P99 million originally allocated for the Binaliw landfill to augment its budget for garbage disposal in Aloguinsan after four scheduled bidding attempts for the City’s waste disposal contract drew no participating bidders.

Mayor Nestor Archival’s chief of staff Kenneth Siasar said the City Government has been relying on Aloguinsan as its disposal area while continuing to explore the possible use of Binaliw.

Siasar said Prime Waste Solutions Inc. (PWS) Cebu, the operator of the Binaliw landfill, participated in the May 5, 2026 bidding but was disqualified because its local government unit clearance had expired.

Failed biddings

The City subsequently held scheduled bidding openings on July 2, July 21 and Sept. 10, but no bidder participated in any of the three sessions, bringing the total number of failed attempts to four, Siasar said. He added that while the administration remains hopeful a contractor will eventually step forward, officials must address the immediate financial requirements of hauling waste to Aloguinsan located more than 60 kilometers southwest of Cebu City.

Budget realignment

To maintain daily operations, the administration is considering redirecting the P99 million allocation from Binaliw to Aloguinsan, which would fund disposal operations through the first week of December.

“If we can use the P99 million intended for the Binaliw landfill, we can include it for Aloguinsan,” Siasar said.

However, the City Government will still require funding for the remainder of December if no contractor enters the bidding and Binaliw remains unavailable. Consequently, the administration is considering seeking another P100 million in supplemental funding to finance garbage disposal for the rest of the year.

Waste reduction

Cebu City generates 600 to 700 tons of garbage daily. Siasar said the volume hauled to Aloguinsan is reduced by 40 to 50 tons daily through eco-stations established by the City Government, though these facilities only process segregated waste. Barangays that segregate waste can significantly lower the volume sent to Aloguinsan, while Siasar noted he was not privy to the specific maximum volume allowed under the city’s contract with the municipality.

Binaliw assessment

Siasar also addressed findings presented during the City Council’s Sept. 8 executive session following a Sept. 2 inspection of the Binaliw landfill. The Office of the Building Official and the Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office stopped short of declaring the facility safe, citing specific conditions and technical requirements that must first be addressed.

Siasar noted that the facility could potentially be considered safe if the operator is allowed to participate in the bidding and complies with the technical requirements identified by city agencies and the City Council.

“If given the chance nga mo-bid gyud sila, and then given sa report sa atong duha ka agency, plus the fact nga atong City Council mobisita sa area, I think ma-consider nato nga safe na ang area in that regard, as long as ma-comply to,” Siasar said.

(If they are given the chance to bid, and given the report of our two agencies, plus the fact that our City Council will visit the area, I think we can consider the area safe in that regard, as long as those are complied with.)

Meanwhile, the City is waiting for action regarding the Environmental Management Bureau 7, which failed to attend the Sept. 2 inspection and the subsequent executive session despite receiving invitations. The City Council has since passed a resolution requesting an explanation from the agency.

“For us, we are awaiting for that resolution coming from the City Council for them to respond to us why wala sila motunga nga gipatawag man sila sa konseho,” Siasar said.

(For us, we are waiting for that resolution from the City Council for them to respond to us why they did not appear when they were called by the council.)

The City Government continues to rely on Aloguinsan for waste disposal while evaluating the reallocation of the Binaliw budget and preparing possible supplemental funding requests to cover expenses through year-end. / CAV