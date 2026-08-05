City gov’t to buy more flood pumps

THE Mandaue City Government will buy six to eight more mobile submersible pumps and has asked the National Government to provide dredging equipment after recent flooding affected several areas, including Guizo Elementary School.

Mayor Thadeo Jovito “Jonkie” Ouano ordered the purchase after inspecting flood-hit areas, including the school, on Wednesday, Aug. 5, according to City Administrator Gonzalo “Sally” Malig-on Jr.

The City Government already has several mobile submersible pumps assigned to different offices. The additional units will be prepositioned in strategic locations, particularly schools and flood-prone areas in the northern and western parts of the city, to speed up flood response and avoid repeatedly transporting equipment during heavy rains.

The additional pumps are expected to arrive in October.

Mobile trucks

Malig-on said they had already started procuring two vacuum trucks and two mobile sewage suction trucks before the recent flooding to strengthen flood mitigation and drainage operations.

The sewage suction trucks are expected to arrive within one to two weeks, while the vacuum trucks may be delivered in about a month.

The mobile sewage suction trucks will be assigned to the City Engineering Office, while the vacuum trucks will be deployed to the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office to help remove floodwater and improve drainage operations.

The City has also asked the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) to lend dredging equipment to clear the creek that traverses Barangays Tipolo, Guizo and Mantuyong. The creek has been identified as one of the factors contributing to flooding at Guizo Elementary School.

Malig-on said borrowing dredging equipment is more practical than buying a long-arm backhoe because of the high cost.

He said dredging can begin once the equipment becomes available, and the City Government does not expect major obstacles to the project. / DPC