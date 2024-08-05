City Hall employees told: Show courtesy to visitors

CEBU City Hall employees were reminded on Monday, Aug. 5, 2024, to exercise courtesy and respect when dealing with visitors transacting with the different offices of the City Government.

City Councilor Pastor Alcover Jr. publicly reminded the employees that their primary responsibility is to serve the public, not themselves.

In his speech during the flag-raising ceremony on Monday, Alcover emphasized the importance of adding a sense of conscience to the pledges recited at each flag-raising ceremony.

Alcover said that his radio program, “Sumbonganan,” frequently receives complaints from the public—particularly from elderly citizens—about service-related issues.

In an interview shortly after the flag-raising ceremony, Alcover told SunStar Cebu that some complainants told him that some of the employees were not courteous enough.

“Dili kamao muabi-abi, sa atoang taxpayers (They do not know how to welcome our taxpayers). The people paid us, yet we cannot even accommodate well a concern,” he said.

Alcover said almost all City Hall offices were subject to complaints, which is why he opted to generalize his speech.

“Kung kutob ra ta sa pledge, mag-isa sa atong mga kamot apan walay konsensiya nga mualagad sa atong katawhan nga maoy atong amo...walay bili atong pagpanumpa kada Lunes,” said Alcover.

(Simply reciting the pledge and raising our hands is meaningless if we lack the genuine conscience to serve our community, who are our true bosses.)

When asked if he has plans to introduce an ordinance on employee courtesy, Alcover said he has yet to review the existing Code of Ethics of the employee. If it already addresses the issue, he said his remarks were intended as a reminder, rather than a call for new legislation.

Alcover added that how the employees act reflects the kind of leadership the City Hall has.

Last May 27, Acting Cebu City Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia said in a press conference that City Hall visitors can lodge complaints against employees who are rude to them.

Garcia said that basic etiquette is something the City Government currently lacks. / JPS