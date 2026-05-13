City Hall may restore 5-day workweek schedule

THE Mandaue City Government may return to a regular five-day workweek after receiving feedback that its four-day work arrangement is less convenient for residents conducting transactions at City Hall.

Mayor Thadeo Jovito “Jonkie” Ouano said they are gathering and finalizing data from different departments to determine whether the four-day workweek should continue or be scrapped.

He said the savings generated under the current setup were not significantly different from those under the regular schedule.

“The disparity in savings is not that big and it is more convenient for the public and our constituents to return to the regular Monday-to-Friday work schedule because that is what they have been used to for a long time,” Ouano said.

“I instructed Administrator Gonzalo ‘Sally’ Malig-on to bring back the five-day workweek because based on the feedback I received, it is more convenient for people, especially for their transactions,” he added.

Ouano said the four-day workweek was implemented to help conserve fuel and reduce transportation expenses when fuel prices were increasing amid tensions in the Middle East.

He said fuel prices have started to ease, prompting the City Government to reassess the arrangement.

“Hopefully prices will continue to go down,” Ouano said.

Despite the possible return to a five-day workweek, Ouano assured the public that the City would continue implementing conservation measures, including energy and fuel-saving initiatives.

He said the City Government remains committed to easing the burden on residents through programs such as free rides, support initiatives for the transportation sector and subsidies from the National Government. / ABC