City Hall tightens staff watch

THE Cebu City Government is investigating complaints involving several City Hall employees who were allegedly engaged in activities unrelated to their official duties during office hours.

Kenneth Siasar, chief of staff of Cebu City Mayor Nestor Archival, said the Mayor’s Office received complaints through social media, including posts and videos allegedly showing employees working out at a gym, smoking and creating TikTok content during working hours.

One complaint involved a driver who was allegedly caught on video smoking while driving a white pickup truck bearing the City Government’s logo.

Siasar said he consulted the Human Resource Development Office (HRDO) regarding the complaint and showed the video to the Department of General Services (DGS).

However, it was not immediately established whether the vehicle was owned by the City Government because some City vehicles had been turned over to barangays while retaining the City Government logo.

Siasar appealed to the person who took the video or photo to provide the vehicle’s plate number so authorities could determine its ownership and whether it was among the vehicles assigned to a barangay.

Other City Hall employees were also reported for allegedly using social media platforms, including TikTok, during office hours.

Siasar said Archival had directed City employees not to use government time and resources for personal activities unrelated to their official duties.

Siasar also looked into a complaint allegedly involving employees from the office of City Councilor Sisinio Andales.

He said the video involved in the complaint was reportedly taken some time ago from a group chat before being circulated on social media.

If the employees are confirmed to have been involved, they would be required to submit an Incident Report while the councilor’s office conducts its own investigation. The results would then be forwarded to the HRDO for further review.

According to the HRDO, employees found to have violated government policies could face sanctions or non-renewal of their contracts, depending on the findings of the investigation.

Siasar reminded all City employees to refrain from activities unrelated to their official duties during office hours, including playing, smoking, gambling and dancing.

He clarified, however, that employees are given designated break periods, including the lunch break from noon to 1 p.m., when they may attend to personal matters and rest.

The HRDO and City Security Unit are also strengthening their monitoring of employees through random checks in various City Hall offices. / CAV