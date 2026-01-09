City hotels near full for Sinulog weekend

HOTELS in Cebu City are operating at near-capacity for the Sinulog festival weekend, with occupancy levels already at about 90 percent to fully booked, driven by early and steady reservations, according to the hotel industry.

Mia Singson-Leon, president of Hotel, Resort and Restaurant Association of Cebu, said properties along the Ayala Business Park and downtown areas near the Sinulog procession routes are the most filled, with some hotels having stopped online sales due to limited room availability.

“Occupancy for the Sinulog festival weekend is very good. Many hotels are already close to full, and some have closed online bookings,” Singson-Leon said, adding that demand is broadly in line with last year’s strong turnout but bookings came in earlier this time.

The Sinulog Festival in Cebu is a massive annual cultural and religious celebration held every third Sunday of January, honoring the Santo Niño (Child Jesus).

Singson-Leon said Sinulog-related stays remained resilient despite cancellations in other leisure and meetings segments following recent calamities, noting that devotees, balikbayans and domestic travelers tend to prioritize the festival regardless of broader travel disruptions.

Cebu was hit by a 6.9 magnitude earthquake on Sept. 30 and was battered by a strong typhoon Tino last Nov. 4, resulting in cancellations of both business and leisure bookings.

City hotels are expected to benefit more than resort properties during the Sinulog period, reflecting the festival’s urban focus, according to Singson-Leon.

While the event typically drives only three to four days of peak demand, she said the strong Sinulog weekend bookings are providing momentum for the first quarter, supported by upcoming events and increased international flights into Cebu.

Singson-Leon cautioned travelers to book only through official hotel websites or accredited platforms, warning of persistent online booking scams that tend to surge during peak festival periods.

Showing signs of recovery

Meanwhile, in a separate interview, Department of Tourism (DOT) officer-in-charge regional director Gelena Asis-Dimpas said tourism bookings in Cebu are showing signs of recovery heading into the December–January peak season after an initial slowdown following recent natural disasters, supported by coordinated campaigns between government and the private sector.

Dimpas said concerns raised by tourism stakeholders about a drop in activity reflected the absence of an immediate post-calamity rebound rather than a sustained decline in demand.

“What was noted was really the absence of the usual uptick right after the disasters,” Dimpas said. “Since then, bookings have started to stabilize, and we are no longer seeing cancellations.”

January is traditionally among the strongest months for Cebu tourism due to holiday travel and major events including the Sinulog Festival, touted as the Festival of Festivals.

HRRAC expects tourism activities in Cebu to continue after the Sinulog celebration as the province hosts the Asean Tourism Forum later this month. / KOC