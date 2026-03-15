City Legal Office to probe death of woman during ECT validation

IN THE wake of the death of a 31-year-old woman in Mandaue City during the validation process for the Department of Social Welfare and Development’s (DSWD) Emergency Cash Transfer (ECT) payout, the Mandaue City Legal Office (CLO) will be tasked with conducting a formal investigation into the incident.

City Administrator Gonzalo “Sally” Malig-on, in a message to SunStar Cebu on Sunday, March 15, 2026, said that the City Government has already begun taking steps to address the incident following a request for an official incident report.

“From the initial [information], we have decided to conduct a preliminary investigation to determine who shall be held responsible and what are the sanctions, if any,” said Malig-on.

The development followed after Mary Christ Cuizon, the beneficiary, fainted at the Barangay Opao gymnasium while waiting in line for the P5,000 ECT verification for survivors of typhoon Tino, which struck Cebu, including Mandaue City, on Nov. 4, 2025.

A report from GMA Regional TV News states that Cuizon, a mother of four, had given birth to her youngest child just six months ago.

The same report states that Cuizon’s father wants to see the gym’s closed-circuit footage to determine how the events unfolded. He claimed it took roughly 30 minutes before anyone attended to his daughter, and by the time cardiopulmonary resuscitation was administered, she had already died.

Malig-on said that a formal order directing the City Legal Office to conduct an investigation into the incident is set to be issued on Monday, March 16.

When asked about possible lapses in delivering timely medical aid, Malig-on said those responsible could face reprimand, suspension, or other penalties under existing administrative rules.

He added that internal measures will be implemented to improve the process moving forward.

Assistance, commitment

DSWD 7 said in a statement that Cuizon’s family has received P10,000 in food aid, with burial assistance to follow once the death certificate is available.

The City Social Welfare Development Office also extended P30,000 in cash assistance to the family, while Cuizon’s sister will receive ECT assistance amounting to P5,250.

The agency conveyed its condolences to the family and loved ones of Cuizon.

“We stand in solidarity with those affected during this difficult time and reaffirm our commitment to the safety and well-being of all our beneficiaries,” reads a portion of the statement.

Through the Wisupport program, DSWD personnel facilitated a debriefing session for the family to deliver psychosocial support.

The agency reminded local government units (LGUs) to provide proper assistance to vulnerable individuals and stressed that several measures are in place, including special lanes for senior citizens and pregnant women, as well as the deployment of local government response teams at venues to monitor and assist beneficiaries.

“We also consistently remind our LGU partners that the frail, sick, elderly, and those caring for children should be exempted from long queues and provided appropriate assistance,” said DSWD 7.

The agency said it maintains close coordination with LGUs to ensure that verification and payout activities are conducted in an orderly and efficient manner. / DPC