City-Mabolo Block 27 dispute settled

THE controversy over the use of Block 27 in the North Reclamation Area in Barangay Mabolo, Cebu City has been resolved following a closed-door meeting between Mayor Nestor Archival and Mabolo Barangay Captain Daniel Francis Arguedo.

The dispute stemmed from concerns raised by barangay officials and residents about the continued composting and waste-related activities at Block 27, a City-owned property being used as a temporary waste processing site.

Residents complained about foul odors, particularly from biodegradable waste, including decomposing materials from Carbon Market. Barangay officials earlier questioned the lack of prior coordination and the possible health and environmental impact on nearby communities.

This complaint was not mentioned in earlier reports. Earlier reports stated that the issue began on Feb. 18, when City workers blocked garbage trucks from Mabolo from entering Block 27.

The barangay leadership said it was confused by the move. Before the incident, it had sent a letter on Feb. 9 seeking permission to conduct sorting operations in Block 27 in coordination with the City Agriculture Department. The barangay said it received verbal approval from a City representative that same day.

The barangay sought permission after Mabolo’s garbage trucks returned to the City because of capacity limits at the Consolacion landfill, where Cebu City was still disposing of its waste following the Binaliw trash slide on Jan. 8.

Mabolo later diverted biodegradable waste for composting and separated recyclables at the site for several days.

City workers blocked Mabolo trucks from entering Block 27 on Feb. 18. Barangay collectors said they were told that only properly prepared biodegradable waste would be accepted, citing deliveries of unsegregated loads as the reason for halting access.

The following morning, Mabolo barangay personnel blocked the main gate, and waste from six trucks was dumped at the entrance. City crews later cleared about 10 tons of garbage and restored access to the area.

Speaking at a news forum on Tuesday, March 3, 2026, Arguedo clarified that there is no lingering conflict between him and Archival. He said his earlier statements were intended to protect residents’ welfare, not to create political tension.

Stricter monitoring

Under the agreement, waste-related activities at Block 27 may continue, but with stricter monitoring from the barangay to ensure operations do not adversely affect the community.

“We need to check the continuous operation at Block 27—if it is feasible and if it is not detrimental to residents—because many complained about the smell,” Arguedo said.

He added that while the City Government owns Block 27 and has the legal authority to use it, such authority is not absolute. Prior coordination with barangay officials is necessary, especially for activities like waste dumping that directly affect residents.

Barangay Councilor Rolando Supremo said the barangay has been gradually clearing and cleaning the site. Biodegradable and recyclable waste are now being segregated, and decomposing materials are shredded to speed up the process.

Supremo emphasized that only Barangay Mabolo is allowed to dispose of biodegradable waste at Block 27. Mixed waste continues to be transported to the South Road Properties (SRP).

“Recyclable and biodegradable waste are placed there for shredding and faster decomposition,” Supremo said, adding that only Barangay Mabolo and Carbon Market are allowed to dispose of biodegradable waste at Block 27.

Despite the City’s ongoing garbage challenges, Arguedo noted that Barangay Mabolo has maintained daily waste collection without major disruptions. He credited residents for complying with the barangay’s waste segregation policy, which he described as crucial in keeping the situation manageable.

Aside from solid waste concerns, the meeting also addressed long-pending road asphalting projects in the barangay. Arguedo said the City committed to expedite the delivery of asphalt for damaged roads, responding to residents’ long-standing infrastructure concerns.

In a statement, the City said the meeting underscored the importance of open dialogue and coordination between city and barangay officials in resolving environmental and infrastructure issues. / CAV