City markets collect over P48M in January-April 2024

THE Cebu City Government collected over P48.1 million from the public markets from January to April 2024, registering an increase of five percent compared to the same period last year, which saw a collection of only P45.6 million.

The most significant contributor is the Cebu City Fish Market, which collected P10,893,848, a 15 percent increase from last year’s P9,438,004, according to data released by the Office of City Markets.

The highest percentage increase is from the collection of market violations, which soared to 80.3 percent from last year’s P140,810 to this year’s P254,500.

Next on the list is the collection from the pay parking, which registered a 25 percent increase or P3,654,940 from last year’s P2,915,740.

Decrease

However, there are areas that saw a decrease in revenue. These are Freedom Park (-12 percent), cash ticket (-8 percent), Ramos Public Market (-4 percent) and Unit 1 of Carbon Public Market (-3 percent).

In the case of Ramos Public Market, the relocation of informal settlers and demolitions were factors in the decreased revenue contribution percentage, according to Robert Barquilla, head of the Office of the City Markets.

Barquilla, in a phone interview on Saturday, June 8, 2024, said he is optimistic that their revenue by the end of the year will be higher compared to last year.

He is confident that they will hit their P150 million target this year as there is a consistent increase in the collection. The incoming “ber months” (September, October, November and December) will also boost the income of public markets, as these are the times when people spend more, especially during holidays.

In 2022, the Cebu City Government collected P137 million. The revenue increased by P2 million in 2023, after netting P139 million.

Barquilla said that one of the reasons for this year’s increase is the strict enforcement of rules, particularly regarding road violations, such as illegal parking of e-bikes and the collection of ordinanry rentals from vendors. / JPS