City, MCWD agree on lease rate

AFTER years of not reaching a consensus in terms of rental rates, the Cebu City Government is set to sign a lease agreement with the Metropolitan Cebu Water District (MCWD) for the use of the water district’s annex building as the City Hall’s satellite office.

The MCWD Board led by its Chairman Miguelito Pato approved Resolution 10-214-2024 containing a draft contract lease between the water district and Cebu City Government.

Under the draft lease agreement, the Cebu City Government will pay MCWD a monthly rent of P419,067.03 to use the second floor of the annex building, covering at least 2,001 square meters, as a satellite office.

The rental rate, set at P186.99 per square meter, complies with Commission on Audit (COA) regulations. COA earlier flagged the City’s P5.3 million expenditure on repairs for the satellite office, noting the absence of a formal lease agreement with MCWD.

The lease term is one year.

The City will also have to vacate the first floor of the annex building, including the removal of the improvements, fixtures, systems, and the signage “Cebu City Satellite Office” as the MCWD will occupy the first floor.

The cost of improvements made to the first floor will be offset against any outstanding back rent.

The City started occupying the MCWD property in July 2021.

At least 10 City Hall offices are currently located at the satellite office. These are the Division for the Welfare of the Urban Poor, City Hospitalization Assistance and Medicines Program, Task Force Gubat sa Baha, City Agriculture Office, and Cebu City Environment and Natural Resources Office.

The MCWD building is located at the corner of MC Briones St. and P. Burgos St., right across the City Hall Building.

The City Hall has to pay two months of the rental from November to December 2024 (P838,134.16) plus one-month advance rental (P419, 067.03) and two-month security deposit (P838,134.16), accumulating to a total of P2,095,335.15 payment to MCWD.

The security deposit will guarantee the compliance of the City government to the terms of the lease, and it will serve as liquidated damages at times of breach of contract.

However, it will be refundable to the City at the end or termination of the lease.

The MCWD will retain ownership of the building, while the City Hall has the rights to possession and enjoyment of the leased property until the end of lease terms.

After the end of the term lease, the City has to “unconditionally and peacefully” vacate and return the building to its original owner.

The council is set to tackle the resolution passed by Councilor Rey Gealon authorizing Cebu City Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia to sign the lease contract.

The previous management of the MCWD opposed the City Hall occupation as no contract between the two parties has yet been signed in terms of rental fees.

MCWD offered the City a P700,000 monthly lease rate, but the City made a counterproposal of P200,000, leading to a series of disagreements between the parties.

In May 2024, Garcia sought to enter a compromise agreement with the MCWD for the rental rate. / EHP