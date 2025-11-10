City mulls ‘balik probinsya’ offer for Tino survivors

CEBU City Mayor Nestor Archival is considering a “balik probinsya” initiative for families displaced by typhoon Tino, as the City grapples with massive destruction, displacement and the urgent need for relocation sites.

In an interview, Archival said the City Government is exploring ways to help affected residents, especially those originally from other provinces, return home and provide them with financial assistance.

“I’ve talked to several barangay captains. If they have people who wish to go back to their provinces, we will assist them and provide financial help for their travel,” he said.

However, Archival noted that many residents prefer to remain in Cebu City, citing access to education, aid programs and job opportunities.

He added that some people said they did not want to return to the province because there was no free college education, no aid for senior citizens and fewer opportunities. He noted that this was the reality, and that the pros and cons needed to be weighed.

“No-build zone”

Archival said around 15,000 houses were destroyed or submerged during the onslaught of typhoon Tino, most of them located along riverbanks and flood-prone zones.

The Butuanon River area, he said, suffered the heaviest damage and the highest number of casualties.

“The biggest damage is in the Butuanon area, this is where most of the deaths occurred. That’s why we’ve now declared it a no-build zone. If we continue to build houses near the river, we will keep facing the same problems,” he said.

The City Government has started identifying and declaring all major rivers and waterways as no-build zones, including the Butuanon and other tributaries in northern barangays.

At present, hundreds of families remain in evacuation centers, mostly public schools. Archival said they will be the first to benefit from the City’s temporary housing program.

He said that their priority was to help those still staying in schools and temporary shelters.

Regarding relocation, he explained that it would still be within the residents’ own barangays if possible.

He added that they expected to have a detailed list of relocation sites within three to five days.

Post-disaster needs

Archival said the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) has pledged support, advising the City to identify available land for permanent resettlement.

“DSHUD said they will assist once we find suitable land,” he said.

Archival also revealed that at least two private subdivisions in northern Cebu City have been found to encroach on river easements. The City is currently quantifying the extent of the violations and assessing the appropriate measures.

Meanwhile, Archival expressed gratitude to Sen. Francis “Kiko” Pangilinan, who met with the City’s delegation earlier this week to discuss urgent post-disaster needs.

The mayor said he raised three key priorities during the meeting. First, the clearing of debris under the Talamban-Bacayan Bridge. Second, relocation assistance and land acquisition for housing informal settlers. Third, the provision of at least 20,000 additional food packs for families affected by the disaster.

Archival thanked Senator Pangilinan for his time and support, saying that the senator had promised to bring their concerns to national agencies and advocate for their relocation requests during the Senate budget debates. / CAV